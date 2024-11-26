GRC Solutions Celebrates Platinum Wins Across All Five Categories At The Learnx Global Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julian Fenwick, CEO, GRC Solutions

GRC Solutions today announced platinum wins across five categories at the prestigious LearnX Global Awards 2024 held in Melbourne last night, 26 November 2024.

- Julian Fenwick, CEO at GRC SolutionsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GRC Solutions , a leading provider of expert governance, risk, and compliance eLearning, today announced platinum wins across five categories at the prestigious LearnX Global Awards 2024. Held on Tuesday evening, 26 November 2024, at Crown Melbourne, the awards recognise excellence in global learning and development. GRC Solutions was honoured in the following categories:Best Compliance Training – Platinum WinnerGRC Solutions partnered with a renowned Victorian education institution to streamline its risk and compliance processes. By partnering with GRC Solutions, the school implemented an eLearning solution comprising nine comprehensive courses, covering topics such as child protection, cybersecurity, and workplace health and safety. The Salt LMS platform provided a user-friendly interface for delivering and tracking training, and enhancing efficiency and accessibility. The successful implementation significantly improved the school's compliance posture, strengthened its governance practices, and positively impacted its overall educational environment.Best Learning & Talent Development – Platinum WinnerGRC Solutions has been a key partner for Australian mutual banks since 2017, providing comprehensive compliance training solutions tailored to their specific needs. By offering a range of products, including industry-focused training, a proprietary LMS, and expert support, GRC Solutions helps community-owned banks address their unique challenges and maintain a strong compliance culture.Best Compliance Training – Schools – Platinum WinnerGRC Solutions has developed a comprehensive compliance training program tailored to the specific needs of Australian schools. By leveraging a human-centred design approach, the program ensures that training content is engaging, relevant, and accessible to a diverse audience of educators and school staff. The program covers a wide range of compliance topics, including child protection, workplace health and safety, privacy, and cybersecurity. GRC Solutions prioritises ongoing updates to reflect the latest regulatory changes and collaborates with schools to gather feedback and refine the training experience.Best Talented Team – Platinum WinnerGRC Solutions' diverse Content Team delivers innovative and impactful compliance training solutions. The team's rigorous training and diverse skillset create high-quality, accurate, and up-to-date training materials. The team's commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability is reflected in our training content, such as the innovative ESG course. By fostering a supportive and inclusive culture, we empower our team members to create engaging and effective learning experiences.EdTech Compliance Training - SALT LMS – Platinum WinnerGRC Solutions' Salt® Compliance LMS is a comprehensive online training solution that addresses the challenges of ensuring compliance in today's complex regulatory landscape. By providing a scalable, user-friendly, and personalised learning experience, Salt® LMS empowers organisations to deliver effective compliance training to their staff.Key features include a customisable platform, a wide range of compliance courses, interactive learning elements, and robust analytics and reporting. Salt® LMS has proven to be a valuable investment for our clients, delivering significant ROI through reduced risk, enhanced efficiency, improved employee engagement, and a positive compliance culture.These accolades underscore GRC Solutions' commitment to delivering innovative and impactful compliance training solutions. The company's dedication to creating engaging and effective learning experiences has been instrumental in achieving these remarkable results.“We are incredibly proud to be recognised by the industry for our work in compliance eLearning,” said Julian Fenwick, CEO at GRC Solutions.“These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality eLearning solutions and technology platform to help them navigate complex regulatory environments.”About GRC SolutionsGRC Solutions is a leading provider of compliance training solutions. With a focus on delivering engaging and effective training, GRC Solutions helps organisations meet their compliance obligations and mitigate risk.Contact GRC Solutions today to learn more about how our award-winning compliance solutions can benefit your organisation today.Visit contact-us/ or call +61 2 8823 4100.ENDS –About GRC SolutionsGRC Solutions specialises in effective governance, risk, and compliance eLearning. We leverage our deep expertise and innovative technology to deliver exceptional eLearning programs. We help organisations across APAC cultivate a robust compliance culture that empowers your business.Accelerate Your Compliance.

Kim Ramsay

GRC Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

GRC Solutions Showreel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.