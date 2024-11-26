X Financial Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X (NYSE: XYF ) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024





QoQ YoY Total loan amount facilitated and

originated (RMB in million) 29,462 22,749 28,338 24.6

% (3.8

%) Number of active borrowers 1,809,815 1,642,605 1,965,248 19.6

% 8.6

%



The total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB28,338 million, compared with RMB29,462 million in the same period of 2023. Total number of active borrowers[2] was 1,965,248 in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 1,809,815 in the same period of 2023.



As of September 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million) 49,685 41,804 45,766 Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 31-60 days 1.11

% 1.29

% 1.02

% Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 91-180 days 2.50

% 4.38

% 3.22

%



The total outstanding loan balance[3] as of September 30, 2024 was RMB45,766 million, compared with RMB49,685 million as of September 30, 2023.

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days[4] as of September 30, 2024 was 1.02%, compared with 1.11% as of September 30, 2023. The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of September 30, 2024 was 3.22%, compared with 2.50% as of September 30, 2023.

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period. [2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period. [3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loans. As Xiaoying Housing Loans is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing Loans delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance. [4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Xiaoying Credit Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are excluded

when

calculating

the

denominator. Starting from the first quarter of 2021, substantially all of the loans facilitated and originated by the Company have been Xiaoying Credit Loans. [5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the Xiaoying Credit Loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Xiaoying Credit Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded when

calculating

the

denominator.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 QoQ YoY



RMB

RMB

RMB



Total net revenue 1,396,864 1,372,588 1,582,497 15.3

% 13.3

% Total operating costs and expenses (961,852) (909,535) (1,073,533) 18.0

% 11.6

% Income from operations 435,012 463,053 508,964 9.9

% 17.0

% Net income 347,190 415,303 375,840 (9.5

%) 8.3

% Non-GAAP adjusted net income 374,507 374,661 433,625 15.7

% 15.8

%











Net income per ADS-basic 7.26 8.46 7.86 (7.1

%) 8.3

% Net income per ADS-diluted 7.02 8.28 7.74 (6.5

%) 10.3

%











Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic 7.80 7.62 9.12 19.7

% 16.9

% Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted 7.56 7.50 8.88 18.4

% 17.5

%



Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1,582.5 million (US$225.5 million), representing an increase of 13.3% from RMB1,396.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB509.0 million (US$72.5 million), compared with RMB435.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB375.8 million (US$53.6 million), compared with RMB347.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP[6] adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB433.6 million (US$61.8 million), compared with RMB374.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB7.86 (US$1.12) and RMB7.74 (US$1.10), compared with RMB7.26 and RMB7.02, respectively, in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB9.12 (US$1.30) and RMB8.88 (US$1.27), compared with RMB7.80 and RMB7.56, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class

A ordinary shares.

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with loan volumes exceeding our forecast and a significant sequential improvement in asset quality. In the third quarter, we continued to promptly adjust loan volumes based on risk levels. As asset quality improved, we further intensified our borrower acquisition efforts, which have yielded very positive results. Both the top and bottom lines continued to grow year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income reached a new record high."

"Specifically on the operational front, our total loan amount facilitated and originated was down 4% year-on-year but up 25% sequentially to RMB28 billion, above the high end of our guidance. Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days and 91-180 days were 1.02% and 3.22%, respectively, at the end of the quarter, compared to 1.29% and 4.38% a quarter ago and 1.11% and 2.50% a year ago. We are pleased with these improvements in asset quality and will continue to optimize our risk management system through advanced technology."

"In September this year, the Chinese government unveiled a comprehensive stimulus package aimed at improving liquidity, boosting the property market, stabilizing financial markets and stimulating consumption. We expect this will provide a meaningful boost to the macroeconomic recovery. As an integral part of the economy, the personal finance market we serve should benefit from this upturn. We have already observed positive signs in the market and are committed to adjusting loan volumes in line with risk levels. As a result of this favorable environment, we are raising our guidance and expect our monthly loan volume to exceed RMB10 billion in the fourth quarter, setting a new record."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "I'm pleased to report that our strategy of balancing business growth and profitability continued to pay off. Total net revenue was RMB1.6 billion, up 13% year-on-year and 15% sequentially, while non-GAAP adjusted net income reached a record high of RMB434 million, up 16% year-on-year and sequentially. As we continue to deliver strong profitability and execute on our proven strategy, we have full confidence in our future. We will continue to execute our semi-annual dividend policy and explore opportunities under our share repurchase program to return more value to our shareholders over the long term."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue

in the third quarter of 2024

increased by 13.3%

to RMB1,582.5

million (US$225.5

million) from RMB1,396.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to growth in various disaggregated revenue items compared with the same period of 2023. Please refer to analysis of disaggregation of revenue below.





Three Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 YoY



RMB

%

of

Revenue

RMB

%

of

Revenue

Loan facilitation service 829,385 59.4

% 878,282 55.5

% 5.9

% Post-origination service 168,186 12.0

% 186,109 11.8

% 10.7

% Financing income 300,950 21.5

% 335,765 21.2

% 11.6

% Guarantee income 7,920 0.6

% 53,576 3.4

% 576.5

% Other revenue 90,423 6.5

% 128,765 8.1

% 42.4

% Total net revenue 1,396,864 100.0

% 1,582,497 100.0

% 13.3

%

Loan facilitation service fees

in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 5.9%

to RMB878.3

million (US$125.2

million) from RMB829.4

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the expected prepayment rates this quarter compared with the same period of 2023.

Post-origination service

fees in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 10.7%

to RMB186.1

million (US$26.5

million) from RMB168.2

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income

in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 11.6%

to RMB335.8

million (US$47.8

million)

from RMB301.0

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in average loan receivables held by the Company compared with the same period of 2023.

Guarantee income

in the third quarter of 2024 was

RMB53.6 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB7.9 million in the same period of 2023,

due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated covered by guarantee service in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023. Revenues from guarantee service are recognized systematically when the Company released from the underlying risk.

Other

revenue in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 42.4% to RMB128.8 million (US$18.3 million), compared with RMB90.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.

Origination and servicing expenses

in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 13.6%

to RMB457.5

million (US$65.2

million) from RMB402.9

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in collection expenses resulting from the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and originated in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023.

Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses

in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 20.7%

to RMB506.8

million (US$72.2

million) from RMB419.9

million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to intensified efforts in borrower acquisitions compared with the same period of 2023.

Reversal of provision for loans receivable in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB35 thousand (US$5 thousand), compared with provision for loans receivable of RMB53.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the average estimated default rate compared with the same period of 2023, and partially offset by an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and originated in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB56.4 million (US$8.0 million), compared with RMB41.6 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in guarantee liabilities held by the Company as a result of the increased volume of loans facilitated covered by the guarantee service this quarter compared with the same period of 2023.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2024

was RMB509.0

million (US$72.5

million), compared with RMB435.0

million in the same period of 2023.

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates in the third quarter of 2024

was RMB473.5

million (US$67.5

million), compared with RMB417.5

million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB100.3 million (US$14.3 million), compared with RMB74.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income in the third quarter of 2024

was RMB375.8

million (US$53.6

million), compared with RMB347.2

million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB433.6 million (US$61.8 million), compared with RMB374.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2024

was RMB7.86

(US$1.12), and RMB7.74

(US$1.10), compared with RMB7.26

and RMB7.02, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2024

was RMB9.12

(US$1.30), and RMB8.88

(US$1.27), compared with RMB7.80

and RMB7.56

respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB1,044.1

million (US$148.8

million) as of September 30, 2024, compared with RMB1,612.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plans

On September 4, 2024, the Company further extended the period of the US$30 million share repurchase program until March 31, 2026. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 1,689,722 Class A ordinary shares with 10,038 Class A ordinary shares represented by ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$1.3 million. The Company has approximately US$4.1 million remaining for potential repurchases under its US$30 million share repurchase plan.

As previously disclosed, on May 30, 2024, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a new US$20 million share repurchase plan, effective through November 30, 2025. The Company completed a tender offer in July 2024 under the new share repurchase program, with a total repurchase amount of approximately US$9.2 million. The Company has approximately US$10.8 million remaining under its US$20 million plan.

Business Outlook

The Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be between RMB30.0 billion and RMB31.0 billion. The total loan amount facilitated and originated for 2024 is expected to be between RMB102.6 billion and RMB103.6 billion.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.

Conference Call

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 27, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on November 27, 2024).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 852-301-84992 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 4, 2024:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode:

3088426

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at

.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF ) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2024.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Projections

This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not differ materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng

E-mail: [email protected]



Christensen IR

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86-178-1749 0483

E-mail: [email protected]



In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

X Financial





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2023 As of September 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2024



RMB

RMB USD

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

1,195,352 1,044,144 148,789

Restricted cash, net

749,070 489,372 69,735

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

1,659,588 1,709,428 243,592

Loans receivable from Credit Loans and other loans, net

4,947,833 4,938,195 703,687

Deposits to institutional cooperators, net

1,702,472 1,739,539 247,882

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

48,767 40,824 5,817

Deferred tax assets, net

135,958 192,644 27,452

Long term investments

493,411 491,782 70,078

Property and equipment, net

8,642 11,566 1,648

Intangible assets, net

36,810 36,236 5,164

Loan receivable from Housing Loans, net

8,657 6,494 925

Financial investments

608,198 866,804 123,519

Other non-current assets

55,265 53,259 7,589

TOTAL ASSETS

11,650,023 11,620,287 1,655,877









LIABILITIES









Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost

3,584,041 2,406,552 342,931

Guarantee liabilities

61,907 102,638 14,626

Deferred guarantee income

46,597 106,054 15,113

Short-term borrowings

565,000 433,500 61,773

Accrued payroll and welfare

86,771 93,047 13,259

Other tax payable

289,819 292,939 41,743

Income tax payable

446,500 496,489 70,749

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

595,427 732,591 104,394

Dividend payable

59,226 - -

Other non-current liabilities

37,571 30,915 4,405

Deferred tax liabilities

30,040 29,003 4,133

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,802,899 4,723,728 673,126









Commitments and Contingencies









Equity:









Common shares

207 207 29

Treasury stock

(111,520) (155,007) (22,088)

Additional paid-in capital

3,196,942 3,194,909 455,271

Retained earnings

2,692,018 3,788,885 539,912

Other comprehensive income

69,477 67,568 9,628

Total X Financial shareholders' equity

5,847,124 6,896,562 982,752

Non-controlling interests

- - -

TOTAL EQUITY

5,847,124 6,896,562 982,752









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

11,650,023 11,620,290 1,655,878

X Financial













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



















Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2024

2023 2024 2024



RMB



RMB



USD





RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenues













Loan facilitation service 829,385 878,282 125,154

2,125,492 2,224,681 317,015 Post-origination service 168,186 186,109 26,520

429,775 493,520 70,326 Financing income 300,950 335,765 47,846

829,645 1,021,405 145,549 Guarantee income 7,920 53,576 7,635

7,920 132,067 18,819 Other revenue 90,423 128,765 18,349

229,388 291,387 41,522 Total net revenue 1,396,864 1,582,497 225,504

3,622,220 4,163,060 593,231















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing[1] 402,939 457,545 65,200

1,123,027 1,299,164 185,129 Borrower acquisitions and marketing[1] 419,887 506,758 72,212

1,023,948 1,078,768 153,723 General and administrative[1] 40,200 49,499 7,054

114,833 127,047 18,104 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 3,748 4,799 684

5,983 22,470 3,202 (Reversal of) provision for loans receivable 53,946 (35) (5)

129,772 157,370 22,425 Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities 41,594 56,366 8,032

41,594 125,635 17,903 Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative[2] - - -

(24,966) - - Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts[2] (268) - -

531 - - (Reversal of) provision for credit losses for deposits

and

other

financial

assets (194) (1,399) (199)

(427) 4,049 577 Total operating costs and expenses 961,852 1,073,533 152,978

2,414,295 2,814,503 401,063















Income from operations 435,012 508,964 72,526

1,207,925 1,348,557 192,168 Interest income (expenses), net (7,322) 1,211 173

(17,778) (4,898) (698) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,526 4,881 696

(7,255) (3,351) (478) Income (loss) from financial investments (16,490) (47,635) (6,788)

(13,911) 53,887 7,679 Other income, net 4,742 6,048 862

23,005 9,437 1,345















Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates 417,468 473,469 67,469

1,191,986 1,403,632 200,016















Income tax expense (74,172) (100,331) (14,297)

(213,779) (254,924) (36,326) Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax 3,894 2,702 385

19,619 5,572 794 Net income 347,190 375,840 53,557

997,826 1,154,280 164,484 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 347,190 375,840 53,557

997,826 1,154,280 164,484















Net income

347,190 375,840 53,557

997,826 1,154,280 164,484 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates 4 (449) (64)

45 (418) (60) Income from financial investments - 1,580 225

- 6,100 869 Foreign currency translation adjustments (6,301) (12,778) (1,821)

13,624 (7,590) (1,082) Comprehensive income 340,893 364,193 51,897

1,011,495 1,152,372 164,211 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 340,893 364,193 51,897

1,011,495 1,152,372 164,211















Net income per share-basic 1.21 1.31 0.19

3.47 3.96 0.56 Net income per share-diluted

1.17 1.29 0.18

3.43 3.87 0.55















Net income per ADS-basic 7.26 7.86 1.12

20.82 23.76 3.39 Net income per ADS-diluted

7.02 7.74 1.10

20.58 23.22 3.31















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 287,806,370 285,857,203 285,857,203

287,412,729 291,622,784 291,622,784 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 297,114,127 292,339,641 292,339,641

291,209,263 298,036,305 298,036,305

[1] Starting in the first quarter of 2024, management has concluded to separate expenses related to borrower acquisitions from origination and servicing expenses and indirect expenses of the borrower acquisitions from general and administrative

expenses to a single line item as theses expenses become more and more significant and thus deemed to be useful to financial statement users. Furtherly, management has determined to embed the sales and marketing expenses, which is not

considered as material, in other line item. In conclusion, management has decided to combine these two line items into one captioned borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses. Management has correspondingly conformed prior period

presentation to current period presentation to enhance comparability. This change in presentation does not affect any subtotal line on the face of consolidated statements of comprehensive income. (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Changes





















before re-grouping after re-grouping























RMB RMB RMB





















Origination and servicing 811,078 402,939 (408,139)





















Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses - 419,887 419,887





















Sales and marketing 3,360 - (3,360)





















General and administrative 48,588 40,200 (8,388)



















































[2] Starting in the first quarter of 2024, management has considered the facts that fair value change related to financial guarantee services and Consolidated Trusts are generated from ordinary course of businesses, and has concluded to reclass the

amount to captions above total operating costs and expenses. Prior to the reclassification, management classified all amount of fair value changes to captions below total operating costs and expenses. This reclassification does not have impact on net

income for any prior periods presented.

X Financial













Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2024

2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 347,190 375,840 53,557

997,826 1,154,280 164,484 Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil) (16,490) (47,635) (6,788)

(13,911) 53,887 7,679 Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - - -

- - - Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - - -

- - - Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 10,827 10,150 1,446

34,178 30,096 4,289 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 374,507 433,625 61,791

1,045,915 1,130,489 161,094















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-basic 1.30 1.52 0.22

3.64 3.88 0.55 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-diluted

1.26 1.48 0.21

3.59 3.79 0.54















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic 7.80 9.12 1.30

21.84 23.28 3.32 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted

7.56 8.88 1.27

21.54 22.74 3.24















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic 287,806,370 285,857,203 285,857,203

287,412,729 291,622,784 291,622,784 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted 297,114,127 292,339,641 292,339,641

291,209,263 298,036,305 298,036,305

SOURCE X Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED