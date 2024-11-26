The U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and the U.S. army Reserve order Doron driving simulators.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doron 550Truckplus

Doron 550JLTVplus 2024

The U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and the U.S. Reserve order Doron driving simulators.

- Michael Stricek, senior vice president of Doron Precision SystemsBINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doron Precision Systems, Inc. recently received orders from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command for 20“550Truckplus” driving simulator systems that will be installed at 20 different air base locations throughout the continental U.S., as well as an order from the U.S. Army Reserve for a“550JLTVplus” driving simulator system for Camp Parks, California.Both types of Doron simulators include a 3 DOF (degree of freedom) motion base to provide warfighters with realistic training experiences to develop and sharpen critical skills without the risk of accidents or additional costs caused by normal“wear and tear.”“Doron continues to prove that its land vehicle driving simulation systems are a successful and powerful driver training tool for today's military,” said Michael Stricek, senior vice president of Doron Precision Systems.“These recent orders demonstrate the value the Defense Department sees in Doron simulators, and we are proud to continue preparing warfighters for the many driving challenges they may encounter when conducting logistics and transportation operations. We have a consistent track record that spans over 50 years, and we look forward to training our men and women in uniform for another 50-plus years.”The 550Truckplus includes more than 80 truck driver training scenarios. Each scenario focuses on specific learning objectives, including commercial driver's license (CDL) maneuvers and defensive driving techniques, as well as urban, rural and highway driving. Doron leads the industry with its 550Truckplus driving simulator system that has trained thousands throughout the Defense Department. Many civilian truck driving schools across the country also use the same training systems.The 550JLTVplus integrates original-equipment-manufacturer instrumentation and controls to replicate the look and performance of the actual vehicle. It offers high resolution graphics, precise vehicle dynamics, and a comprehensive virtual training environment where a driver can experience various weather conditions, visibility issues, challenging roadways, off road trails, steep inclines, side hills, moguls, and rivers.About DoronDoron Precisions Systems, Inc. is an American company located in Binghamton, NY and has over 50 years of experience in the design, manufacturing, and support of driving simulation systems. Doron has the largest customer base in the driving simulation industry and continues to be the number one provider of land vehicle simulation systems in the world. They offer a variety of driving simulators for snowplows, transit buses, law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, and military vehicles.

