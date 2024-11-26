Türkiye reveals plans for expanding renewable energy capacity

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye unveiled its plans for expanding capacity and transforming its energy sector to focus on clean energy by 2035 during a special meeting with investors in London. This event marked the beginning of the Presidential Investment Office's special tour, which aims to promote Türkiye’s renewable energy market. The tour will include stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany, providing a platform to showcase the nation’s potential and opportunities in the renewable energy sector to a global audience of investors.



During the session, Türkiye's renewable energy goals and strategies for clean energy transformation by 2035 were thoroughly outlined. The event also highlighted various investor incentives, including specific tariff models designed to attract and facilitate investments in the country’s green energy initiatives. The details shared underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a sustainable energy future, emphasizing a range of policies aimed at boosting renewable energy development.



Türkiye’s ambassador to the UK, Osman Koray Ertas, addressed the audience by stressing the growing global challenges related to climate change. He underscored that Türkiye is tackling these challenges with a serious transformation plan, demonstrating its commitment to addressing environmental concerns while encouraging green energy investments. The ambassador highlighted Türkiye's proactive approach in aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.



Zeynel Kilinc, vice president of the Investment Office, also spoke during the event, describing the London meeting as a crucial first step in the promotional tour. He emphasized the UK’s importance as a key player in the renewable energy sector and provided valuable insights into Türkiye’s investment landscape. Kilinc also discussed upcoming renewable energy resource area competitions, noting that Türkiye’s investment environment continues to remain favorable for both domestic and international investors. He concluded by reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to reaching its 2053 net-zero emissions target, with clean energy transformation at the heart of the nation’s future plans.

