Trugolf Announces Course Play For E6 APEX Virtual Golf Software

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf company, released its newest virtual golf software, E6 APEX. The software utilizes industry-leading AI and Machine Learning powered game development tools to rapidly develop and modify golf course content. The new process allows TruGolf to create and publish content in minutes – a process that would previously have taken several weeks.

“This release marks a huge opportunity for TruGolf to solidify its status as a leader in the golf technology space,” said Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones.“When we started developing E6 APEX, we were committed to finding solutions to rapidly develop content, while maintaining our standards of accuracy and visual quality. To finally be able to capitalize on this three year investment marks a significant opportunity for TruGolf.”

At release, E6 APEX will be available for more than 20 of our official Launch Monitor partners and feature professional tools for Club Fitting and Bag Mapping, as well as 46 unique improvement challenges.With now more than 1,000+ playable Virtual Golf Courses, and more releasing each month, TruGolf is solidifying its standing as the industry leading golf simulator. E6 APEX has integrated Machine Learning geospatial tools to ensure accuracy of each recreated virtual golf course and embedded watsonx.AI technology from IBM. The created content integrates with GPS Maps, opening up new possibilities for integrating indoor and outdoor golf technology seamlessly.

“Leveraging the power of watsonx.AI Generative and Predictive technology, TruGolf can create content more efficiently, more accurately, and faster than ever without sacrificing the authenticity our golf simulator products are known for,” said Nate Larsen, TruGolf's Chief Experience Officer.“From individualized improvement plans to remote coaching powered by Launch Monitor data, our ability to generate ultra high-definition content and integrate AI into the E6 APEX experience is going to help golfers everywhere get better, faster.”

TruGolf dedicated its team to building the most realistic and visually stunning virtual golf course software on the market to add to its line-up of proprietary golf technology products. E6 APEX continues to innovate and expand into professional Club Fitting, Bag Mapping, and other Instruction tools. All software products inside E6 APEX are complemented by a web-app where players can quantify their improvement and manage their data. E6 APEX is now available to download for select Launch Monitors and Golf Simulators.

About TruGolf Holdings:

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhance its image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since its founding, TruGolf has redefined what is possible in golf through technology. TruGolf's suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make it easier to Play, Improve, and Enjoy the game of golf.

The Company reported strong third quarter sales of $6.24 million, an increase of 82 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2023. TruGolf's franchise concept has expanded to 120 Locations throughout the United States. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million.

