DEWALT Continues To Empower The Construction Sector With The Unveiling Of POWERSHIFT Cordless Equipment Systems At BIG 5

Big 5 Global will also see the launch of the GRABO lifter, designed to maximise user control during heavy lifting, carrying and installation

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DEWALT, a global leader in power and hand tools, is set to make waves at this year's BIG 5 Global event running November 26-29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The premier brand will use the show as the launchpad for its groundbreaking POWERSHIFTTM range, a comprehensive suite of cordless tools engineered to elevate equipment across the region.

DEWALT says its next generation cordless technology can streamline and accelerate delivery of transformative projects that continue to be announced in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in line with national strategic plans.

“Demand for tools that offer enhanced efficiency, safety, and sustainability has never been higher. Our new POWERSHIFTTM cordless system is purpose-built to meet these ambitious requirements, offering a robust solution for the region's rapidly evolving construction landscape and climate,” explained by Rahul Chandra, Marketing Director MEA, DEWALT.

"With their unparalleled performance, runtime, and sustainability features, our POWERSHIFTTM tools provide the boost of productivity and safety required to support the giga projects shaping the future of regional markets."

DEWALT's POWERSHIFTTM system is a major leap forward in cordless technology, enabling professionals to overcome challenges associated with traditional petrol-powered tools. It features stand-out benefits including unmatched battery performance and superior reliability.

The POWERSHIFT'S 554Wh battery delivers consistent, petrol-equivalent power, with advanced heat and dust resistance to withstand the Middle East's harsh climate while its XR FLEXVOLT adaptor ensures compatibility across DEWALT's 12V, 18V, and 54V platforms, offering seamless integration for existing users.

The range is ideal for large-scale infrastructure projects with a high-speed POWERSHIFTTM Rammer for soil compaction, the Plate Compactor's dust control system and portability.

According to recent DEWALT commissioned research, 73% of Middle East construction firms are increasingly exploring a transition to cordless tools, driven by the need to enhance efficiency and sustainability.“The POWERSHIFTTM system is poised to accelerate this shift, offering solutions that are both innovative and practical,” explained DEWALT's Rahul Chandra.

The POWERSHIFTTM range features game-changing product highlights including the Plate Compactor which comes with a forward travel speed of 28m/min, integrated water tank, and ergonomic handle design, ensuring faster operations while reducing dust exposure, crucial for large-scale paving and foundation work. The POWERSHIFTTM Backpack Vibrator is specifically optimized for concrete placement, with the battery-powered tool minimizing vibration and emissions. The POWERSHIFTTM Screed meanwhile is designed for perfect concrete levelling, combining adjustable handles, ambidextrous controls, and a variable speed trigger to adapt to diverse job site conditions.

Supporting Mega Projects with Sustainability and Safety

DEWALT's cordless tools directly contribute to the sustainability goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Green Economy for Sustainable Development. By reducing emissions and energy consumption, these tools align with the construction industry's drive toward greener practices. The elimination of cords also enhances job site safety, significantly reducing tripping hazards and electrical risks.

"Our tools are engineered to boost productivity and reduce environmental impact," noted Rahul. "We're proud to contribute to projects that are transforming the Middle East into a global leader in sustainable construction."

Recognizing the financial implications of transitioning to cordless tools, DEWALT offers flexible financing options and highlights the long-term cost benefits of its solutions. With its comprehensive after-sales network, including regionwide service centers, DEWALT ensures minimal downtime and maximum value for its customers. All POWERSHIFTTM tools come with a three-year warranty, underscoring DEWALT's commitment to durability and reliability while the company operates a dedicated program offering tool maintenance, training, and rapid service responses.

Construction professionals attending BIG 5 Global can see the POWERSHIFTTM system and GRABO Lifter in action on the DEWALT stand. Live demonstrations will highlight how these tools can streamline operations, improve safety, and contribute to sustainability efforts on projects of any scale.

For more information on DEWALT's cordless range, visit or check out the range at BIG 5 Global at the Outdoor Plaza stand number OS 760.

