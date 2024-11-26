Russians Shoot Five Prisoners Of War In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the shooting of five captured Ukrainian servicemen by Russian invaders near the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over a war crime combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to preliminary data, in November 2024, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsk district. As a result of the attack, five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were forced to retreat and hide in a private house.

After surrounding the house, the Russian military took the Ukrainian defenders prisoner, forcing them to leave the shelter unarmed and lie on the ground. In violation of international humanitarian law, the invaders shot the Ukrainian prisoners with automatic weapons.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in its commission.

The PGO emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military shot five captured Ukrainian defenders who were captured near Vuhledar, Donetsk region.