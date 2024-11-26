Remarkable Participation Of More Than 450 Female Players In Dubai Open Championship For Gymnastics Academies

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Open Championship for Gymnastics Academies was successfully held with participation of more than 450 female players of various ages & multi-nationalities, represented 12 local & Gulf academies.

The Championship in its second season was organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and STAMINA11 Academy, aiming to attract & develop talents in Artistic Gymnastics sport.



Female participants in the first round of this season competed in three categories, classified from 4 to 14 years old. Competitive matches to continue throughout the season. The second round is scheduled from Feb. to May 2025, and thus athletes will have further opportunities to compete & develop technical levels.



Ms. Farah Shawer, the CEO of STAMINA11 Academy, stated: 'We are pleased toward the great success of this season of the Dubai Open Championship for Gymnastics Academies. We have focused our efforts to scout talents in all kinds of Gymnastics sport. We endeavor to unify all academies under one umbrella to produce the greatest Gymnastics Championship in terms of the numbers of participants & scouted talents. The Gymnastics sport witnesses escalating development every year through several participations from UAE & overseas. Saudi & Kuwaiti academies participated in the Championship, while the upcoming competition in Feb. will witness new international participations, as we have received applications from Singapore & South Africa'.

She added: 'We organized training course & refereeing course, led by the Gymnastics Committee of the USA Gymnastics Committee. These courses are designed to support training techniques, improve the implementation of the Code of Points and ensure unified & fair arbitration. Referees have gained accredited certificates by the USA Gymnastics Committee. A workshop was convened for referees & coaches to explain all organizational regulations of the Championship to ensure transparency toward all participants. Code of Points were applied in accordance with the rules of the USA Gymnastics Committee that have been officially adopted to be implemented in this Championship in order to ensure that all participating academies benefit from the unified rules and regulations. The event also provides unique opportunity for the pre-team level gymnasts to participate and show their skills'.

The STAMINA11 Academy convened a meeting with local academies in conclusion of the training courses to nominate a technical committee for supervision of the process of the collection of points, earned throughout the season, determine the champions for each level by the end of the second season and name the best exceptional talents in gymnastics. The academies and gymnasts with the highest scores besides the results of all the rounds, organized during this season, will be announced next May.

Noura Fahad Al-Thunayan, the CEO of the Saudi Color Motion Academy, remarked: 'I thank DSC and STAMINA11 Academy for offering us the opportunity to participate in this Championship, which provides many benefits to athletes and the gymnastics community at the individual and social levels, as it enhances the development and sustainability of gymnastics. The Championship provides the opportunity to interact with different schools, compete vs. the best talents, and contact with international coaches. The appreciation and honor provided by the Championship also present a vital role to motivate female players. DSC plays a motivating & key role to develop the gymnastics community on the long-term, thanks to its strategic approach to support and promote sport. Gymnastics is not just a physical activity, but it is an investment to create children's personalities too. It gives them physical strength, flexibility, and self-confidence, teaches them commitment and discipline, and helps them overcome challenges with confidence and courage. It also improves their focusing and positively affects their academic performance & daily life.'

The Championship presents a common platform for all gymnastic academies to participate & compete, and to provides an opportunity for male and female players in the academies to show their talents and increase chances of interaction with different levels. This Championship is an eminent stage in spreading, enhancing and promoting artistic gymnastics, and creating a new generation of talents by encouraging the biggest numbers of them to practice this Olympic sport. The championship also aims to increase the standards of artistic gymnastics in the country, in light of the solid sports infrastructure, based on the highest international standards in Dubai.