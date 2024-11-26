عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/26/2024 5:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Tuesday, November 26, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include the UEFA Champions League, Championship, and Copa del Rey . Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
UEFA Champions League


  • 14:45: Slovan Bratislava vs Milan, TNT and MAX
  • 14:45: Sparta Prague vs Atlético Madrid, Space and MAX
  • 17:00: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain, SBT, TNT and MAX
  • 17:00: Sporting vs Arsenal, Space and MAX
  • 17:00: Barcelona vs Stade Brest, MAX
  • 17:00: Manchester City vs Feyenoord, MAX
  • 17:00: Inter vs RB Leipzig, MAX
  • 17:00: Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg, MAX
  • 17:00: Young Boys vs Atalanta, MAX

Championship

  • 17:00: Sunderland vs West Bromwich, ESPN 4 and Disney+


Copa del Rey

  • 15:00: Parla Escuela vs Valencia, ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 15:00: Manises vs Getafe, Disney+

Other Notable Matches

  • 16:30: Almería vs Córdoba (La Liga 2), Disney+
  • 19:00: Fluminense vs Criciúma (Brasileirão), Premiere
  • 20:00: Fortaleza vs Flamengo (Brasileirão), Premiere
  • 21:30: Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Brasileirão), Globo, Sportv and Premiere
  • 21:30: Atlético-MG vs Juventude (Brasileirão), Premiere

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
TNT and MAX

  • Multiple UEFA Champions League matches including Bayern Munich vs PSG and Slovan Bratislava vs Milan

Space and MAX

  • Selected UEFA Champions League matches including Sporting vs Arsenal and Sparta Prague vs Atlético Madrid

SBT

  • Bayern Munich vs PSG (UEFA Champions League)

ESPN 2 and Disney+

  • Parla Escuela vs Valencia (Copa del Rey)

ESPN 4 and Disney+

  • Sunderland vs West Bromwich (Championship)

Premiere

  • Multiple Brasileirão matches including Fluminense vs Criciúma and Fortaleza vs Flamengo

Globo, Sportv and Premiere

  • Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Brasileirão)

This comprehensive list covers the major soccer games scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2024, along with their broadcast information.

Tuesday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live

MENAFN26112024007421016031ID1108926875


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search