Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Tuesday, November 26, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include the Champions League, Championship, and Copa del Rey . Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.

UEFA Champions League







14:45: Slovan Bratislava vs Milan, TNT and MAX



14:45: Sparta Prague vs Atlético Madrid, Space and MAX



17:00: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain, SBT, TNT and MAX



17:00: Sporting vs Arsenal, Space and MAX



17:00: Barcelona vs Stade Brest, MAX



17:00: Manchester City vs Feyenoord, MAX



17:00: Inter vs RB Leipzig, MAX



17:00: Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg, MAX

17:00: Young Boys vs Atalanta, MAX





17:00: Sunderland vs West Bromwich, ESPN 4 and Disney+







15:00: Parla Escuela vs Valencia, ESPN 2 and Disney+

15:00: Manises vs Getafe, Disney+







16:30: Almería vs Córdoba (La Liga 2), Disney+



19:00: Fluminense vs Criciúma (Brasileirão), Premiere



20:00: Fortaleza vs Flamengo (Brasileirão), Premiere



21:30: Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Brasileirão), Globo, Sportv and Premiere

21:30: Atlético-MG vs Juventude (Brasileirão), Premiere





