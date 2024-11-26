Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
11/26/2024 5:00:25 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Tuesday, November 26, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include the UEFA Champions League, Championship, and Copa del Rey . Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
UEFA Champions League
14:45: Slovan Bratislava vs Milan, TNT and MAX
14:45: Sparta Prague vs Atlético Madrid, Space and MAX
17:00: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain, SBT, TNT and MAX
17:00: Sporting vs Arsenal, Space and MAX
17:00: Barcelona vs Stade Brest, MAX
17:00: Manchester City vs Feyenoord, MAX
17:00: Inter vs RB Leipzig, MAX
17:00: Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Salzburg, MAX
17:00: Young Boys vs Atalanta, MAX
Championship
17:00: Sunderland vs West Bromwich, ESPN 4 and Disney+
Copa del Rey
15:00: Parla Escuela vs Valencia, ESPN 2 and Disney+
15:00: Manises vs Getafe, Disney+
Other Notable Matches
16:30: Almería vs Córdoba (La Liga 2), Disney+
19:00: Fluminense vs Criciúma (Brasileirão), Premiere
20:00: Fortaleza vs Flamengo (Brasileirão), Premiere
21:30: Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Brasileirão), Globo, Sportv and Premiere
21:30: Atlético-MG vs Juventude (Brasileirão), Premiere
This comprehensive list covers the major soccer games scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2024, along with their broadcast information.
