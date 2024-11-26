BIXOLON's Presents The Latest In Payment And Identification Printing At TRUSTECH 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) TRUSTECH – (03.12.2024 – 05.12.2024, Paris, France) BIXOLON, the global of advanced Receipt, Label and Ticket Printers, invites visitors to join them at TRUSTECH 2024 in pavilion 5.2, stand D015. Together with IDP Corp Ltd, a leading manufacturer of ID card printers, they will be showcasing their latest range of versatile printing solutions for a variety of on-trend applications, including digital payment systems and multi-platform environments.

Key highlights will include:

POS Printing – BIXOLON will be featuring a selection of its advanced POS printing solutions, including the versatile SRP-Q300 , a compact 3-inch (80mm) receipt and ticket printer offering a cost-effective front exit design and adaptable mPOS configurations. In addition, the premium SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) thermal receipt printer with innovative blue and white paper printing intelligence. Plus, the 3-inch (80mm), a flexible open frame mechanism for tailored kiosk applications.

Mobile Printing – Recognised as a leader in Mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its premium XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Auto-ID mobile liner and linerless printer, and the super rugged and ergonomic SPP-R310 3-inch (80mm), which is ideal for receipt and ticketing applications. Alongside, the cost-effective SPP-C200 2-inch (58mm) ultra-compact mobile solution and the SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) highly adaptive mobile receipt and ticket printer which delivers printing flexibility in a variety of payment environments.

“TRUSTECH is the perfect event to allow us to showcase how our printing solutions that can drive innovation in Europe's rapidly evolving payment landscape,” says Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“We're excited to demonstrate how our technology can seamlessly integrate into this dynamic market, enhancing both efficiency and customer experience.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact ... to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the 10th consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

