Maridel Perlas, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 25, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Santa Rosa, California – Maridel Perlas, a seasoned with Coldwell Banker Realty, has dedicated over 28 years to serving clients in the North Bay area of San Francisco. With a profound love for the region, known for its stunning weather, breathtaking beaches, majestic redwoods, and vibrant neighborhoods, Maridel is committed to helping individuals and families find their ideal homes and opportunities.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Maridel transitioned from a successful career in banking to real estate after relocating to the United States in 1984. Her extensive financial background, where she advanced from management trainee to executive officer, provided her with a unique skill set that has significantly influenced her real estate career. Since obtaining her real estate license in 1996, Maridel has built a reputation for excellence through her unwavering focus on client relationships and exceptional service in Sonoma County, where she has lived most of her life.

Maridel's banking experience has instilled in her the importance of discipline, communication, and follow-through-qualities that she brings to every real estate transaction. She firmly believes that trust and open communication are the bedrock of any successful relationship, demonstrating her commitment to guiding clients through negotiations and contract execution with confidence and clarity.

Throughout her career, Maridel has been recognized with numerous accolades, including Top Producer, Realtor of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Leadership (2012, 2014) and Cesar Chavez, and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service. Her dedication extends beyond real estate; she has been an active community member, serving as Co-Director of the St. Rose Church of Lima Festival since 1999.

Maridel's expertise in Sonoma County, combined with her passion for real estate, makes her a trusted advisor for clients navigating the complexities of buying and selling property. As the market continues to evolve, she remains committed to providing personalized service that meets the unique needs of each client.