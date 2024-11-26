Shooting For The Stars: Frank Rodgers Unveils 'The Ice Cream Shooter' An Inspiring Tale Of Friendship And Dreams!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Get ready for a heartwarming adventure as Frank Rodgers announces the release of his new children's book, "The Ice Cream Shooter." This delightful story invites readers to join a seven-year-old boy named Ice Cream, whose incredible talent for free throws leads him on a journey of friendship, dreams, and the pursuit of greatness.

In "The Ice Cream Shooter," young Ice Cream struggles to focus on his schoolwork, his mind always drifting to the basketball court. Using crumpled notebook paper as makeshift basketballs, he begins shooting for the trash can during class, capturing the attention of his classmates-Fats, Range, and Deep. Inspired by Ice Cream's talent, the group of friends embarks on a journey filled with laughter, teamwork, and shared aspirations. Together, they navigate the ups and downs of childhood, from classroom antics to practices on local courts, eventually aspiring to become the top professional free throw shooters for the United States Free Throw Olympic Team.

Frank Rodgers himself has expressed a desire to adapt The Ice Cream Shooter into a feature film, with a talented cast including:

. Frank "Hot Shot" Rodgers as Lead Actor "Ice Cream"

. Mark Scott as Range

. Justin Brown as the Ice Cream Shooter Rebounder

. Devante Brincefield as Deep

. Timesha McFayden as Set Shot

. Nyaijah Gray, Barry Thompson, Trenton Holland, and Leigh Alvarez as Ice Cream Shooter Rebounders

Frank would like to extend a special thanks to:

. Dion Langley (Drum Artist / Studio Music Producer Manager, DP Media Group)

. Harold Tynes (Bass Guitar Player)

. Clarence Nimmo (Warehouse Supervisor/Entertainment Manager)

. Emani Langley (College Basketball Player)

. Jeremiah Langley (Basketball Player)

. Major Hillard Library Crew in Chesapeake, Virginia

. Joel Parks Jr. (JJ, God's Boyz, Barber Shop: 4 His Glory Unisex)

. Steven Parks (Reformed)

. Preston Wayne Bouldin (Bass Guitar Player

Don't miss the action! Check out Frank Rodgers' YouTube channel for exciting videos of his workouts with Coach Jones at Old Dominion University (ODU): @theicecreamshooter8087 . Get inspired and see the hard work behind the dream!

"The Ice Cream Shooter" is a must-read for its inspiring themes that beautifully illustrate the power of friendship, perseverance, and following one's dreams, resonating with readers of all ages. The relatable characters reflect the challenges and joys of childhood, making the narrative both engaging and inspiring. With vibrant, dynamic illustrations, the book brings the characters and their life adventures, captivating young readers from start to finish. Additionally, it is designed for reading aloud, making it an ideal choice for family story time and fostering discussions about dreams and teamwork.

"The Ice Cream Shooter" is now available at major bookstores and online retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Don't miss out on this inspiring journey that captures the spirit of childhood dreams and the magic of friendship!

About the Author:



Frank "Hot Shot" Rodgers was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and grew up in the Bowling Park neighborhood. As a child, he discovered his love for basketball, playing with friends after school. After moving to Portsmouth, Frank faced challenges but thrived in high school basketball, contributing to an undefeated season. Drawing from his experiences, he created "The Ice Cream Shooter" to inspire kids to pursue their dreams and embrace teamwork, blending humor and heart in his storytelling.