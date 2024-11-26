Confronting South Africa’S Crisis Of Gender-Based Violence

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains shockingly pervasive across South Africa, according to a new report. Despite the country's

robust

legal framework and policies aimed at tackling

GBV, the practice is deeply rooted in societal norms and incidents continue to

escalate

at an alarming

rate .

On November 18, South Africa's Human Sciences Research Council

released

its

first

national

study

on GBV prevalence in the country. The study highlights, among other things,

societal attitudes towards gender power dynamics; the prevalence and patterns of GBV experiences among women and the perpetration of violence by men; and presents data underscoring the GBV crisis.

According to the researchers,“the data reveals deeply ingrained gender norms and power dynamics, with strong cultural reinforcement of traditional gender roles and a troubling acceptance of male aggression and dominance.”

The study surveyed a sample of households in 1,000 communities across South Africa's nine provinces. About 10,000 people, men and women, participated in the survey. Of the women surveyed, more than 1 in 3, 36 percent, said they experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives, while 24 percent reported experiencing violence by an intimate partner.

The study also uncovered disturbing opinions held by men regarding gender roles. Nearly 70 percent said a wife should obey her husband, and 15 percent felt a husband had the right to“punish” his wife for wrongdoings. Almost 23 percent believed a wife may not refuse to have sex with her husband. Nearly 10 percent held the false idea that women are often to blame if they were raped, and 12 percent wrongly believe if a woman does not physically resist it is not rape.

Furthermore, the study highlighted the longstanding issue of violence against women with disabilities, which previously lacked much data. According to responses, 31 percent of women with disabilities have experienced sexual or physical violence in their lifetime.

While often perpetrated behind closed doors GBV is not a private matter, but a serious public crime that denies women and girls the most fundamental of human rights including the rights to be free from violence, discrimination, and to physical integrity. Failure to take effective steps to deter and punish it, is a human rights violation.

The South African government needs to increase its efforts to combat all forms of GBV. This should include implementing the report's recommendations for holistic approaches to individual, interpersonal, community, and societal-level interventions, and strengthening availability of and access to psychosocial services for GBV survivors. The government should also promptly establish a coordinating body to address GBV as required under the 2024 National Council on GBV and Femicide

Act , and ensure full implementation of the 2020

National Strategic Plan

on GBV and Femicide.

South African women cannot afford to wait any longer for the comprehensive changes needed to end the country's shocking rates of gender-based violence.



