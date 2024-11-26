Alef Education Achieves MSCI UAE Small Cap Index Inclusion Signalling Strong Financial Performance And Future Growth

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has been added to the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index, a significant milestone achieved just five months after its IPO. The inclusion underscores the solid and operational performance of Alef Education and its promising growth prospects.

MSCI confirmed the inclusion in its latest list of additions and deletions, with the change to take effect after the close of equity markets on 25 November 2024. The inclusion holds further significance as it comes more than a week after Alef Education announced robust financial results for the period ending 30 September 2024. The company reported an 8% increase in adjusted profit before tax to AED 379 million, driven by a solid revenue base from long-term contracts and a focus on significant cost efficiencies across its operations.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said,“We are delighted to be included in the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index as it reflects the global market's confidence in our strong fundamentals and strategic vision. This achievement emphasises our commitment to providing innovative education solutions and our dedication to sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders. This milestone will allow Alef Education to diversify its investor base and make its solid financial foundation and high shareholder returns visible on the global financial market. At Alef Education, we reaffirm our commitment to driving effective change and shaping the future of education through progressive, technology-driven approaches.





Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is an investment research firm that provides stock indexes, portfolio risk and performance analytics, and governance tools to institutional investors and hedge funds. The MSCI UAE Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the equity market. MSCI indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

About Alef Education:

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia and Morocco. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.