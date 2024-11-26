EBL And Danish Embassy Unite To Promote Climate Action

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, 25 November 2024 – The Embassy of Denmark in Dhaka will collaborate with Eastern on the 'EBL Climate Change Action Award' with the common goal of promoting climate change adaptation and mitigation in Bangladesh.



A Joint Declaration of Intent was signed by Danish Ambassador H.E. Christian Brix Møller and Additional Managing Director of EBL Ahmed Shaheen at the Embassy of Denmark in Dhaka today

Speaking on this occasion, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh H.E. Christian Brix Møller said, 'Denmark has always been at the forefront of climate action and we are proud to partner with EBL to honor those who are pushing the boundaries for sustainable, climate-friendly solutions. The private sector plays a key role in scaling up solutions for climate action, and I am happy to see EBL take the initiative to promote this message. ́



EBL Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen said,“This is a proud moment for us. This partnership with the Embassy of Denmark on our Climate Change Action Award initiative will help us set international best parameters of climate change in our effort to promote climate action. Through this award, we aim to inspire and motivate more actors to join the fight against climate change in Bangladesh.”

The award categories cover a wide range of sectors and themes involving climate change challenges related to Bangladesh.



The winners will be selected by a panel of judges, comprising experts from academia, civil society, media, and international partners like the Embassies of the United States, Germany, and Denmark in Dhaka.



The nomination process for the EBL Climate Change Action Award 2024 will be announced soon through newspaper, electronic media and EBL website and social media platforms.

This was EBL's third partnership. Earlier this year, EBL signed a partnership with the U.S. Department of State and the German Embassy for collaboration on the EBL Climate Change Action Award.



EBL Climate Change Action Award will be given annually with the aim of recognizing and celebrating the best practices by local corporations, manufacturing companies, NGOs, and climate activists who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in implementing climate projects and initiatives.

