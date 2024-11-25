Government Subsidies To Remain Unchanged In 2025 Budget
11/25/2024 11:11:16 PM
Jordan Times
AMMAN - government subsidies for essential commodities will remain the same in 2025, although the budget allocations will differ from those in 2024, Finance Minister Abdulhakim Shibli said on Monday.
According to a Ministry statement, Shibli noted that the variation is due to the expected decline in global wheat and barley prices, stressing that these changes reflect market conditions and do not represent a reduction in support.
"Subsidies for gas cylinders and bread will continue without any cuts," he said.
Announcing an increase in funding for social programmes, the minister said that the National Aid Fund will receive an additional JD20 million, bringing its total allocation to JD280 million, while the budget of the Student Support Fund will increase by JD10 million to reach JD30 million.
