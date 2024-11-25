SOF Soldiers Ambushed, Destroyed Group Of Russian Infantrymen
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the 4th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine“Ranger” ambushed and destroyed a golf cart with six Russian infantrymen on one of the front lines.
According to Ukrinform, the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook and posted a video.
The car with the Russians was moving along a forest belt when it came under coordinated fire.
“As a result of a firefight and a kamikaze drone attack, our fighters managed to completely destroy the enemy group,” the statement said.
After completing the combat mission, the SOF fighters withdrew without losses.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders captured Russian invaders who broke through to Kopanky, Izium district, Kharkiv region.
