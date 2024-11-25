Germany Contributes €6 Million To Accelerate Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) East Jerusalem /PNN /



Germany has pledged €6 million to support the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza, a system aimed at expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. The agreement was signed between the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the German government, aligning with United Nations Security Council 2720 (2023).

The resolution established an operational framework under the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza (SHRC) to address the escalating humanitarian crisis. UNOPS has been tasked with designing, implementing, and managing the mechanism under SHRC's guidance.

The UN2720 Mechanism focuses on streamlining aid delivery through established corridors in Jordan, Cyprus, and Egypt while exploring additional routes to ensure timely assistance.

The German funding will support key initiatives, including logistics support Procuring trucks for UN organizations operating within Gaza and facilitating aid shipments from Jordan through the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO).

also the support will be used Operational efficiency : Covering operational costs, such as fuel, to ensure smooth functioning along the Jordanian corridor.

Infrastructure enhancements : Developing truck holding areas at Allenby Bridge and Al Ghabawi to speed up aid delivery.

“This generous contribution from Germany is a critical boost to the UN2720 Mechanism, enabling us to strengthen our capacity to deliver life-saving aid to those who need it most,” said Karuna Herrmann, UNOPS Director in Jerusalem.

Ulrike Borrmann, Deputy Head of the German Representative Office to the Palestinian Territories, emphasized the urgency of the situation.“The humanitarian needs in Gaza are unprecedented. Germany is committed to ensuring the safe and efficient distribution of essential goods to Palestinians in northern Gaza and beyond.”

The partnership between Germany and UNOPS is expected to enhance the mechanism's operations along the Jordanian corridor and improve the flow of aid into Gaza.






