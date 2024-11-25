Ronaldo Double Strike Leads Al Nassr To Easy Win Over Al Gharafa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Cristiano scored a brace as Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr Club edged closer to the AFC Elite knockout stage with a 3-1 win against Al Gharafa of Qatar at the Al Bayt on Monday.

Ronaldo opened Al Nassr's account with a towering header a minute after the break before adding his second in the 64th minute following Angelo's 58th minute strike. Joselu pulled one back for Al Gharafa but Al Nassr held firm to move to 13 points.

Al Nassr threatened as early as the third minute after Marcelo Brozovic played the ball into the path of Ronaldo, whose grounded effort was easily collected by Al Gharafa keeper Sergio Rico.

The home side nearly breached Al Nassr's defence four minutes later after Yacine Brahimi advanced down the left before cutting the ball back into the area, only for Joselu and Ferjani Sassi to fumble inside a packed box.

Sadio Mane continued to exploit the gaps in Al Gharafa's defence when he played a wonderful through ball to Ronaldo, who set up an unmarked Brozovic nicely at the top of the box but the Croatian midfielder sent his effort over the bar.

The Qatari side survived another scare in the 19th minute after a neat exchange between Angelo Gabriel and Brozovic created space for Ronaldo, whose shot was parried by Rico with the rebound falling invitingly for the Croatian, who ballooned the ball over the bar.

Al Gharafa responded a minute later with Brahimi sending a well-timed pass to Wajdi Kechrida, who forced Al Nassr keeper Bento into action for the first time.

Brahimi had another chance in the 25th minute when he collected Kechrida's cross just above the area before shooting straight into the path of Mohamed Simaka, who then deflected the Algerian forward's follow-up.

Al Gharafa were let off the hook just before the half-four mark when Matías Nani clattered a surging Mane inside the box, but Al Nassr's appeal for a penalty was overruled by a VAR review.

Ronaldo then wasted a chance to put Al Nassr ahead in the 31st minute when he angled his header from a set-piece situation just wide of the right post, before seeing his effort blocked four minutes before the break.

Al Nassr needed just a minute into the second half to take the lead, Sultan Al Ghannam sending a pin-point cross to an unmarked Ronaldo who headed the ball into the back of the net.

Al Gharafa fell further behind in the 58th minute after Otavio threaded a through ball to Angelo, who waltzed his way into the box before rounding off Rico for a fine finish.

Ronaldo added Al Nassr's third in the 64th minute when he struck with a curling effort from inside the area, leaving Rico with no chance.

Joselu pulled one back for the home side, converting the rebound after Bento had parried his initial effort in the 75th minute but it proved to be a mere consolation.

Al Gharafa suffered more agony after Seydou Sano was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for his foul on Mane in the 84th minute.

Al Nassr will aim to extend their winning run when they face Qatari side Al Sadd next Tuesday, while Al Gharafa take on Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

