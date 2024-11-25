Over 15,000 Emirates Group Employees Focussed On Health And Fitness During Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE –

25 November 2024:

More than 15,000 employees from across the Emirates Group demonstrated their commitment to achieving their and goals during the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), out of which more than 2,500 registered to take part in Dubai Run.



Emirates Group runners of all fitness levels turned up to the annual event that marked the finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Participation was at an all-time high as Emirates Group's employees and families participated in the 5km and 10km run along Sheikh Zayed Road.



The Emirates Group has been a steadfast supporter of the month-long wellness initiative since its beginnings in 2017, encouraging the importance of at least 30 minutes of daily exercise to boost the overall productivity and wellbeing of its employees. Throughout the year, the Group's 'Sehaty' programme runs a myriad of campaigns focused on physical and mental health awareness, health and nutrition tips and tricks, preventative screening roadshows, in addition to other activities.

This is in addition to the over 30 sports and hobby clubs spearheaded by employees from across the business.



During the 30-day celebration of fitness and wellbeing, Emirates Group employees had a host of activities to choose from to stay active with instructors engaging fellow colleagues through group sessions and tournaments across a range of sports and athletic activities. Depending on fitness levels and interests, staff participated in sessions in Scuba diving, tennis, running, a variety of martial arts disciplines, a range of cardio exercise options and more. The Emirates Group has committed to reward eligible employees who completed the 30x30 initiative successfully by providing all with flight tickets to any destination in Emirates' network. Last year more than 10,000 employees benefitted from the incentive.

