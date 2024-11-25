Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With CIS Countries Increases
Date
11/25/2024
Qabil Ashirov
Trade turnover
among Azerbaijan and the CIS countries in ten months
of 2024, Azernews
reports, citing the State
Customs Committee.
The Committee noted that the said trade turnover amounted to $5.7
bln in the said period which is 9.5% more than the same period last
year.
The Committee added that the trade turnover with the CIS countries
accounted for 31.84% of the Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.
The trade turnover statistics for individual countries are as
follows:
$ 3.9 bln with Russia (14.5% more than 1 year ago),
$ 380 mln with Ukraine (33.3% more),
$ 337 mln with Turkmenistan (52.5% less),
$ 404 mln mln with Belarus (47.7% more),
$ 394 mln with Kazakhstan (38.7% more),
$ 196 mln with Uzbekistan (37.2% more),
$ 34 mln with Kyrgyzstan (27.7% less),
$ 8 mln with Moldova (37% less),
$ 5 mln with Tajikistan (0.1% less).
In ten months, the value of Azerbaijan's product exports to the CIS
countries increased by 5% and amounted to $1.4 bln.
During this period, Azerbaijan exported a goods worth $973 mln to
Russia (1.2% more than the year), $ 147 mln to Ukraine (54.7%
more), $72 mln to Turkmenistan (1.2% less), $40 mln to Belarus
(62.6% more), $108 mln to Kazakhstan (23.2% more), $31 mln to
Uzbekistan (19.9% less), $ 27 mln to Kyrgyzstan (39.3% less), $ 5
mln to Moldova (57% less), $4 mln to Tajikistan (6.2% less).
In January-October, the value of Azerbaijan's product imports from
the CIS countries increased by 11.1% and amounted to $4bln.
During this period, Azerbaijan imported products worth $2.97bln
from Russia (19.7% more), $233.5 mln from Ukraine (22.7% more),
$266 mln from Turkmenistan (58.3% less), $363 mln from Belarus
(46.3% more), $286 mln from Kazakhstan (45.6% less), $164 mln from
Uzbekistan (58.8% more), $26 mln from Kyrgyzstan (2 times more), $
4 mln from Moldova (13.9% more), and $ 861 thousand dollars from
Tajikistan.
CIS countries account for 25.83% of the country's total imports,
including Russia 17.85%, Ukraine 1.4%, Turkmenistan 1.6%, Belarus
2.19%, Kazakhstan 1.72%, Uzbekistan 0.99%, Kyrgyzstan 0 0.04%,
Moldova 0.03%, Tajikistan 0.01%.
