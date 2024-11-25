Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With CIS Countries Increases

The Committee noted that the said trade turnover amounted to $5.7 bln in the said period which is 9.5% more than the same period last year.

The Committee added that the trade turnover with the CIS countries accounted for 31.84% of the Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

In ten months, the value of Azerbaijan's product exports to the CIS countries increased by 5% and amounted to $1.4 bln.

During this period, Azerbaijan exported a goods worth $973 mln to Russia (1.2% more than the year), $ 147 mln to Ukraine (54.7% more), $72 mln to Turkmenistan (1.2% less), $40 mln to Belarus (62.6% more), $108 mln to Kazakhstan (23.2% more), $31 mln to Uzbekistan (19.9% ​​less), $ 27 mln to Kyrgyzstan (39.3% less), $ 5 mln to Moldova (57% less), $4 mln to Tajikistan (6.2% less).

In January-October, the value of Azerbaijan's product imports from the CIS countries increased by 11.1% and amounted to $4bln.

During this period, Azerbaijan imported products worth $2.97bln from Russia (19.7% more), $233.5 mln from Ukraine (22.7% more), $266 mln from Turkmenistan (58.3% less), $363 mln from Belarus (46.3% more), $286 mln from Kazakhstan (45.6% less), $164 mln from Uzbekistan (58.8% more), $26 mln from Kyrgyzstan (2 times more), $ 4 mln from Moldova (13.9% more), and $ 861 thousand dollars from Tajikistan.

