Resolute Al Gharafa Aim To Tame Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Doha: Al Gharafa face a stern challenge against Al Nassr today but coach Pedro Martins said his team will go all out to secure a victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's side and boost their hopes of reaching the AFC Elite knockout stage.

Currently sixth in the 12-team West Zone standings with four points from four matches, Al Gharafa have little room for error.

Al Nassr, sitting third with 10 points, are in a strong position as the group stage enters its final stretch.

Al Gharafa's recent record against Saudi Arabian clubs has been disappointing as they remain winless in their last 10 matches against them.

However, Martins is determined to end that streak at Al Bayt Stadium, buoyed by the team's 3-1 victory over Al Wakrah in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) on Friday.

“It's an important game for us and we are looking forward to a victory in front of our home fans,” Martins said in a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We need a win to stay on track for the knockout stage. I hope the players will perform up to their potential.”

Martins said that Al Gharafa will stick to their playing style to counter Al Nassr, who come with a star-studded lineup led by Ronaldo.

“We will play with our own style against Al Nassr, which is a strong side with a great striker in Cristiano Ronaldo. However, we will apply individual marking on him. Our chances to advance are still there and we will continue to fight for it,” he said.

Al Nassr, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after a shock 2-1 defeat against Al Qadisiyah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The team has an impressive record against Qatari sides, remaining unbeaten in their last seven encounters and winning their last five.

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli hailed Al Gharafa as formidable opponents and urged his team to stay cautious.

“Al Gharafa are an organised team that tries to control the field. They have a good midfielder in [Yacine] Brahimi and a strong striker in Joselu, so we must be careful,” he said yesterday.

“Our target is to win and return with three points. We had little time to recover, but our players are professionals and are used to such situations. After losing our last match due to mistakes, we are ready to do our best,” he added.

The match kicks off at 7:00 PM.

Al Rayyan eye win over Persepolis

Later at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan will host Iran's Persepolis hoping to extend their winning run with the game set to begin at 9pm.

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Pakhtakor in Tashkent, their first win following three consecutive defeats – Younes Ali's side are seventh in the standings while Persepolis are ninth with just two points from four matches.

Al Rayyan were beaten by Al Shamal 2-1 in the QSL on Friday but the coach was confident of a turnaround from his side on the continental stage.

“We are looking to capitalise on our previous win against Pakhtakor and increase our chances of qualifying for the next stage,” Ali said at the pre-match press conference.

“We have turned the page on the loss to Al Shamal for which I take responsibility. I trust my players to deliver their best in this important game.”

Meanwhile, Persepolis assistant coach Seyed Jalal Hosseini acknowledged the challenge posed by the Qatari side but remained optimistic about his team's prospects.

“The match against Al Rayyan will be tough and competitive. We need to achieve victory and secure three points. We will give our best to get the result we desire,” Hosseini said.

The top eight teams from the West Zone will advance to the Round of 16.