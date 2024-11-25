MHI Thermal Systems Receives Order From Aisan Industry For Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage System For Its New Anjo Plant

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Receives Order from Aisan for Aquifer Thermal Storage System for Its New Anjo - Large-scale Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage system, the first for practical application in Japan's Chubu region, that effectively utilizes groundwater as heat source for heating and cooling

- The system using optimal control to contribute to the realization of the eco-friendly factory that Aisan Industry aims for its new Anjo Plant

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from Aisan Industry Co., Ltd. (Obu-shi, Aichi Prefecture) for a large-scale Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage (ATES) system for the company's new Anjo Plant (tentative name). The project will be the first practical application of an ATES system in the Chubu region. MHI Thermal Systems' ATES system, including heat pump-type centrifugal chillers, is highly regarded for its energy-saving performance, optimal control technology, and operational performance. The order was placed through Obayashi Corporation, which is responsible for the construction of the plant. This project will be MHI Thermal Systems' first practical application of an ATES system outside of the Kansai region, and the fifth implementation site in Japan, including demonstration testing and social implementation.

Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage (ATES) system

The ETI-Z25 heat pump-type centrifugal chiller to be utilized for this system has a cooling capacity of 234 refrigeration tons (RT)(Note1) (823 kW) per unit, and can provide both hot and cold water supply. The refrigerant used is HFO-1233zd(E), which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP)(Note2) of 1 (one), giving it an extremely low environmental impact. The ATES system will be used for air conditioning at the plant, and is scheduled to start operations in the winter of 2025. Compared to conventional air conditioning systems, the adoption of high-efficiency centrifugal chillers, along with the utilization of control technologies such as automatic switching of optimal operating modes, can be expected to reduce annual CO2emissions by approximately 50%.(Note3) Recognition of these features led to the selection of the system by Ministry of the Environment for the Fiscal 2023 (Supplementary Budget) Subsidy for CO2 Emission Control Measures Project Expenses.(Note4)

An ATES system uses gravel and groundwater stored in aquifers deep underground as an enormous heat storage tank, allowing for the effective use of energy by enabling the circulation of heat across seasons, such as using the cold waste heat from winter heating for summer cooling, and the warm waste heat from summer cooling for winter heating. MHI Thermal Systems' ATES system received the "Energy Conservation Center, Japan Chairman's Award" in the "Best Practice Category" at the 2021 Energy Conservation Grand Prize,(Note5) and the "HPTCJ Promotion Award" at the 2022 "Demand Side Management Awards".(Note6)

Aisan Industry's new Anjo Plant (tentative name) aims to 1) achieve carbon neutrality for the entire plant, 2) establish a high value-added work style that furthers the realization of DX, and 3) provide new value. The plant is also pursuing innovative manufacturing, such as the building and operation of fully automated lines that run 24 hours a day, including logistics, highly efficient production activities with collaborative robots in which workers and robots work alongside each other, and quality assurance that makes full use of digital data and IoT. In this context, MHI Thermal Systems will support the company's energy circulation initiatives aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, from the standpoint of utilizing natural energy with an optimally controlled ATES system.

MHI Thermal Systems has delivered many centrifugal chillers for district heating and cooling and factory air conditioning, and boasts the top market share in Japan in these fields. Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to respond to customer needs, and through the delivery of centrifugal chillers and air conditioning systems that have a low impact on the global environment, contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral world.

(1) refrigeration ton = approx. 3.516 kW

(2) Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a coefficient, with CO2 fixed at a GWP of 1.0. Smaller values indicate greater environmental performance.

(3) Compared to a gas absorption cold/hot water heater with similar capacity.

(4) As part of the Fiscal 2023 (Supplementary Budget) Subsidy for CO2 Emission Control Measures Project Expenses (Projects to Promote the Mainstreaming of Renewable Energy and Strengthening of Resilience by Private Companies), selected from among projects to promote the introduction of renewable energy and cost reductions using new methods for Projects to Support Cost Reductions in the Use and Generation of Renewable Energy Heat "Equipment Introduction Project B."

For further information regarding the receipt of the "Energy Conservation Center, Japan Chairman's Award" sponsored by the Energy Conservation Center, Japan (ECCJ), see the following press release.



For further information regarding the receipt of the "HPTCJ Promotion Award" at the 2022 "Demand Side Management Awards" sponsored by the Heat Pump & Thermal Storage Technology Center of Japan (HPTCJ), see the following press release.

