CSK Buys Noor Ahmad For Rs10 Crore At IPL Auction

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs10 crore (approximately $1.19 million) at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah.

The 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner, who had previously been with the Gujarat Titans, became one of the biggest attractions in the capped spinners' category.

In the bidding battle, Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK were both keen to acquire the young talent.

Gujarat Titans exercised their Right To Match (RTM) card for Rs5 crore, but CSK raised their bid to Rs10 crore, securing Ahmad's services for the upcoming IPL season.

Ahmad emerged as the most expensive spinner, surpassing international sensation Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka. The bidding battle highlighted the growing demand for quality spinners in IPL.

In addition, Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs2 crore. Gurbaz had set his base price at Rs2 crore, and KKR secured him for that amount.

Ahmad's signing by CSK marks a significant addition to their squad, as they look to strengthen their spin attack for IPL 2025.

