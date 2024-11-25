(MENAFN) The Vinnytsia continent’s sugar beets have already harvested 236,000 tonnes of sugar.

This was stated by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform reporter.



“As of November 22, 2024, sugar beets in the region already harvested 236,000 tonnes of sugar. All five sugar are running. During the same period last year, a total of 255,000 tonnes of sugar was produced,” the report says.



Based on the regional authorities, the mentioned enterprises processed about 1.8 million tonnes of raw goods.



In total, farmers produced 2.5 million tonnes of sugar beets over the Vinnytsia continent. The average yielding capacity is 397.2 quintals per hectare, which is significantly less than the previous year’s outcome (476.8 quintals per hectare).



A note that, since November 15, 2024, agriculturalists from 16 nations of Ukraine produced 11.4 million tonnes of sugar beets from 238.1 thousand hectares (or 92 percent of harvest fields).

MENAFN25112024000045016755ID1108921421