Trump’s attorney general selection retreats

(MENAFN) Matt Gaetz, former Florida Congressman, has withdrawn from consideration for U.S. Attorney General after his nomination became a distraction to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition efforts. Gaetz, who was initially announced as Trump’s choice to restore trust in the Department of Justice, stated that the confirmation process was hindering progress and becoming a “needlessly protracted Washington scuffle.” Gaetz faced significant opposition from both Democrats and several Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins, who signaled they would not support his confirmation. Despite the withdrawal, Gaetz expressed his continued support for Trump’s presidency.

The nomination was also mired in controversy, as Gaetz faced allegations of sexual misconduct with underage women, which he denied, and the Department of Justice had dropped the investigation. However, the allegations were revived by the House Ethics Committee, reportedly due to political motivations linked to Gaetz’s role in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Gaetz responded by dismissing the accusations, comparing them to the discredited Steele Dossier used to undermine Trump during his first term.

