İstanbul Energy Forum ends, gathering ministers, business leaders

(MENAFN) The İstanbul Forum wrapped up on Friday, bringing together a diverse group of participants, including ministers from 10 countries, international organizations, domestic and foreign non-governmental organizations, academics, and influential business leaders. The forum, held at the Istanbul Congress Center, provided a platform for high-level discussions on global energy challenges and opportunities.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the keynote address at the forum's main session, which focused on the theme "Common Future, Common Goals." In his speech, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to shape a sustainable and equitable energy future. He also highlighted Türkiye’s growing role as an energy hub and the significance of regional and international cooperation in addressing shared challenges.



One of the notable announcements during the event was the official launch of the Turkish-language version of Anadolu's Energy Terminal, a news platform dedicated to the energy sector. Erdoğan praised the platform's contributions since its establishment in 2014, noting that it has published over 6,000 energy-related news stories annually and has become a trusted reference for media outlets and industry professionals. He expressed hope for more innovative initiatives like this to emerge.



Prominent speakers at the session included Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar; Presidential Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun; and Anadolu’s Chairman and Director General, Serdar Karagoz. Their addresses reinforced the forum’s emphasis on fostering dialogue and innovation to advance the global energy transition and Türkiye's strategic energy objectives.

