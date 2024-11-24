US Congress plans on applying bathroom regulations for transgenders

(MENAFN) The US has introduced new regulations that will prevent transgender individuals from using bathrooms in the Capitol building that do not align with their sex assigned at birth. This move, announced by House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday, follows the election of the first openly transgender person to the House two weeks ago. The policy, proposed by Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, aims to "protect real women" and appears to target incoming Representative Sarah McBride, a transgender woman from Delaware.

Johnson stated that all single-sex facilities, such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms, in the Capitol and House office buildings will be designated according to biological sex. He emphasized that members of Congress have access to private restrooms in their offices, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. McBride, in a response on social media, disagreed with the rules but pledged to comply, calling the issue a distraction from more pressing national concerns.

There is uncertainty about how the new policy will be enforced, with some members of the House Administration Committee suggesting it could be handled informally or "socially enforced."

