Security Forces Neutralize 12 Militants In North Waziristan And Kech Operations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a series of anti-terrorism operations, security forces eliminated a total of 12 across North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kech district in Balochistan, according to the Pakistan Army's wing, ISPR.

In Kech district's Balgtar area, security forces launched an operation on the night of November 12-13, acting on intelligence reports about presence. A fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the death of four militants, including the high-profile target Sana, also known as "Baro," the leader of a gang involved in militant recruitment for the so-called Majid Brigade.



Baro was reportedly a key handler for suicide bombers and had been on law enforcement's most-wanted list for his involvement in various militant activities.

Separately, in North Waziristan's Miranshah region, security forces carried out an operation based on intelligence about militant activity, killing eight extremists and injuring six others.

ISPR stated that the military continues its clearance operations in the area to eliminate any remaining militant threats, reaffirming its commitment to eradicating terrorism across the country.