Azerbaijan's Tourism Opportunities Exhibited In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Bureau, together with local tourism partners, participates in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TIFF) dedicated to the topic "Tourism on the Silk Road" in order to promote the tourism potential of our country.

Azernews reports that the State Tourism Agency together with "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Shahdag" Tourism Center, 9 local tourism partners represent Azerbaijan at the national stand.

Stand visitors are provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's history, cultural heritage, national cuisine, mountain-ski resorts, winemaking traditions, health and extensive winter tourism opportunities, as well as business meetings with foreign tourism representatives in B2B format.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the members and participants of the Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance, of which the "Shahdag" Tourism Center is a member, were given detailed information by the representatives of the Center about the complex's winter tourism opportunities, new projects, and the planned international competitions.

TIFF is considered one of the significant events of the tourism industry in Uzbekistan and the Central Asia region. It is expected that 1,500 participants, more than 15,000 visitors and representatives of the tourism industry from several countries of the world will participate in the exhibition, which will last until November 23.

It should be noted that during January-October 2024, the number of people who visited Azerbaijan from Uzbekistan was 37 thousand 536, which is 19 percent more than in the same period last year.