Azerbaijan's Tourism Opportunities Exhibited In Uzbekistan
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan tourism Bureau, together with local tourism partners,
participates in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TIFF)
dedicated to the topic "Tourism on the Silk Road" in order to
promote the tourism potential of our country.
Azernews reports that the State Tourism Agency
together with "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Shahdag" Tourism
Center, 9 local tourism industry partners represent Azerbaijan at
the national stand.
Stand visitors are provided with detailed information about
Azerbaijan's history, cultural heritage, national cuisine,
mountain-ski resorts, winemaking traditions, health and extensive
winter tourism opportunities, as well as business meetings with
foreign tourism representatives in B2B format.
Within the framework of the exhibition, the members and
participants of the Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance, of which
the "Shahdag" Tourism Center is a member, were given detailed
information by the representatives of the Center about the
complex's winter tourism opportunities, new projects, and the
planned international competitions.
TIFF is considered one of the significant events of the tourism
industry in Uzbekistan and the Central Asia region. It is expected
that 1,500 participants, more than 15,000 visitors and
representatives of the tourism industry from several countries of
the world will participate in the exhibition, which will last until
November 23.
It should be noted that during January-October 2024, the number
of people who visited Azerbaijan from Uzbekistan was 37 thousand
536, which is 19 percent more than in the same period last
year.
