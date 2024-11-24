Book Titled COP29 - Climate, Planet, And Us Presented In Baku
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:18 AM
Laman Ismayilova
A presentation of the book "COP29 - Climate, Planet, and Us" has
been held in Baku within the framework of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews
reports.
"EkoSfera" Ecological-Social Center has prepared a
methodological manual on climate change in Azerbaijani and Russian
languages in a pilot format, and work is currently underway on the
English version.
The methodological manual will be made available online in all
three languages, ensuring accessibility for anyone looking to
acquire knowledge in this field. The first 28 chapters of the book
have been prepared by specialists from the "EkoSfera"
Ecological-Social Center.
The final 29th chapter has been completed with recommendations
for readers by the COP29 President, Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Mukhtar Babayev, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar
Arpadarai, and COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova.
The idea's author and chief editor of the book is Firuzə
Sultan-zadə, the head of the "EkoSfera" SEM.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) took place
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
