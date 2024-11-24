Book Titled COP29 - Climate, Planet, And Us Presented In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation of the book "COP29 - Climate, Planet, and Us" has been held in Baku within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

"EkoSfera" Ecological-Social Center has prepared a methodological manual on climate change in Azerbaijani and Russian languages in a pilot format, and work is currently underway on the English version.

The methodological manual will be made available online in all three languages, ensuring accessibility for anyone looking to acquire knowledge in this field. The first 28 chapters of the book have been prepared by specialists from the "EkoSfera" Ecological-Social Center.

The final 29th chapter has been completed with recommendations for readers by the COP29 President, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, and COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova.

The idea's author and chief editor of the book is Firuzə Sultan-zadə, the head of the "EkoSfera" SEM.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) took place in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.