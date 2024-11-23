E-Commerce Sales Growth Sparks 20-30% Surge In Logistics Hiring: Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN)

Indian logistics, e-commerce, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors witnessed significant workforce growth during the recent festive season, driven by surging demand, according to a TeamLease Staffing report.

The Diwali gifting period saw quick commerce (q-commerce) lead the charge, with workforce numbers increasing by 25-30 per cent compared to regular months.

The momentum is expected to sustain beyond the festive season as companies aggressively expand. Platforms aim to double their dark stores by March 2025, fuelling a projected 60 per cent rise in workforce demand, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities.



This growth is tied to the diversification of product offerings and bolstered logistics infrastructure.

During the festive rush, the logistics sector saw a 20-30 per cent spike in its temporary workforce to meet the anticipated 35 per cent growth in e-commerce sales.



Key roles included warehousing, last-mile delivery, and customer support. Even as the festive season concludes, logistics firms are maintaining a 10 per cent higher workforce than usual to meet the steady e-commerce demand.



“As growth in e-commerce stabilises and q-commerce expands, businesses must cultivate a flexible and skilled talent pool to adapt to the digital economy,” said Balasubramanian, Senior VP at TeamLease.

The FMCG sector, while anticipating a 10-15 per cent sales boost in rural areas due to higher purchasing power, has moderated its workforce expansion to 5-10 per cent post-season.



Segments like food and beverage face challenges from commodity inflation, dampening the recovery pace.

Consumer durables saw a festive hiring surge of 15-20 per cent, driven by robust demand for premium electronics such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which grew 30-40 per cent during the period.



However, as demand stabilises, workforce needs across sales, logistics, and customer service are recalibrating.

India's economic landscape, particularly in logistics and e-commerce, continues to evolve, pointing to sustained growth opportunities and a demand for dynamic workforce strategies.

(KNN Bureau)