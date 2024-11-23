Iisc Launches New Accelerator Programme To Push Manufacturing Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) marked a significant milestone in India's ambitions with the launch of Pravriddhi, a nationwide product accelerator programme, through its Foundation for Science, Innovation, and Development (FSID).



The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, seeks to foster collaboration among premier Indian institutions, enterprises, and investors to advance domestic research and development capabilities.

The programme emerges as a strategic connecting enterprises with academic institutions and research laboratories to drive innovation in manufacturing.



At its core, Pravriddhi emphasises market-oriented, design-led manufacturing approaches to enhance India's competitive position in the global marketplace.

IISc Director Professor Govindan Rangarajan contextualised the programme's launch within India's broader economic aspirations, specifically the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.



This national initiative targets a USD 30 trillion GDP by 2047, with manufacturing projected to contribute a quarter of this growth. "India's manufacturing sector currently grapples with multiple challenges, including import dependencies, fierce global competition, and workforce skill gaps," Professor Rangarajan noted.



"Through Pravriddhi, industries will gain access to IISc's world-class facilities, advanced R&D capabilities, expertise, and an extensive partner network across India."

The programme's distinctive feature lies in its plan to establish excellence hubs throughout India, each dedicated to specific technology domains.



These centres will serve as catalysts for innovation, facilitating research, development, and collaborative efforts across the country's technological landscape.

