Shaftsbury Barracks - Violation Of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3004102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in November 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hill Rd, Shaftsbury VT

VIOLATION: Violation Abuse Prevention Order x4

ACCUSED: Cotie D. Stanley

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Suzanne Bushee

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 22, 2024, Suzanne Bushee reported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks a complaint regarding a violation of a Final Stalking Order. Through investigation it was found that Cotie Stanley had made communication through an electronic means and third party to Suzanne Bushee which is a violation of the order. Cotie self-reported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and was released with Conditions of Release through the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division with a date of November 25, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x4.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 25, 2024 / 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

