PMAY Beneficiary In MP’S Jabalpur Shares His Story Of Moving Into Pucca House

(MENAFN- IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 23 (IANS) Kamal Chaudhary, a resident of Ranjhi Nai Basti in Ravidas Nagar Bhagat Singh ward of Jabalpur Cantt, lived in kuccha house for most of his life until Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) changed his and family's life forever.

Kamal Chaudhary became a beneficiary of PMAY, the flagship scheme of the Modi and as the scheme mandates, he and his family moved into a pucca house of their own, some time ago.

Sharing the story of transformational change, he said that he had been living in kuccha house with his parents and his family since his birth. After he came to know about the Modi government's PMAY, he got a pucca house built and is now living in his permanent house.

Kamal Chaudhary, speaking to IANS said that he came to know about PMAY from fellow villagers and subsequently approached the elected representatives and officials for getting assistance under the scheme.

“I met my constituency's legislator. He assured me of all possible help. After following due procedure, I got a pucca house made in place of kuccha house,” he said.

“Earlier, we used to face too much hardship in kuccha house but now our lives have changed. We have access to all basic facilities. Me and my family are very thankful to elected representatives for helping us have a pucca house of our own. We are very grateful to PM Modi in particular for helping us realise our dream, which was impossible under previous governments,” he added.

Under the PMAY, eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance to help them build their own homes. The objective of the scheme is to improve the living standards of economically backward citizens and provide them with the benefit of owning their own homes.

To achieve this, both the central and state governments are offering financial assistance. The implementation of the scheme is carried out through local self-governing bodies.