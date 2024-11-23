Mahayuti's Electoral Success Testament To Leadership Of PM Modi, HM Shah: Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) NCP President and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the unprecedented success of the MahaYuti in the Maharashtra Assembly is the reflection of the people's trust in the developmental work done by the state and the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Centre.

Pawar said that the hard work put in by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and every representative and worker of the alliance over the last two and a half years has borne fruit.

"The credit for this success also goes to the numerous workers of Mahayuti and government officials who ensured that schemes like 'Ladki Bahin' and others reached the beneficiaries. The voters have shown overwhelming support beyond expectations for MahaYuti candidates," said Ajit Pawar, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to all voters and citizens who placed their trust and gave unanimous support.

Pawar assured that to meet people's hopes, aspirations, and expectations, efforts would be made to give fair prices for farmers' produce, provide opportunities for employment and self-employment for the youth, and make Maharashtra a leading state in all sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade, education, and cooperation.

He vowed to work tirelessly for Maharashtra's welfare and to protect the interests of all sections of society.

"The historical success of Mahayuti and the NCP in the election is a new chapter not only in the politics of the state but also at the national level," said Ajit Pawar and thanked the "Ladki Bahins", acknowledging their significant contribution to the electoral victory.

"This success reflects the trust and unity of farmers, laborers, women, and youth in Maharashtra. MahaYuti's unprecedented victory is not just a political triumph but also a win for the people's hopes and aspirations," the deputy Maharashta CM said while assuring that people's trust would not be broken.

Ajit Pawar also praised the public response received during the election campaign and expressed gratitude for their emotional support. "The support from every corner of the state has given immense strength to the alliance," he said.

"The victory increases our responsibility manifold. It is a collective triumph of all sections of the state, including farmers, laborers, youth, women, workers, entrepreneurs, and the underprivileged." He assured that policies prioritising sustainable and inclusive development for all would be implemented.

He also thanked government officers and employees who effectively executed various public welfare schemes on behalf of the government. He reaffirmed the commitment to making Maharashtra a leading state in every sector, ensuring that trust is upheld, and public issues are priortised.

"Public participation is pivotal in the progress of the state. The trust shown by every section of society has entrusted MahaYuti with a significant responsibility," said Ajit Pawar. He added that fulfilling these expectations and taking Maharashtra forward on the path of progress remains the top priority.