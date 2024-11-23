Senegal’s leading party wins great majority in parliament

(MENAFN) Senegal's ruling Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF) party of Leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye secured 130 of the 165 parliamentary seats in legislative elections, based on the provisional outcomes declared late Thursday.



Outcomes of the conducted on Sunday revealed that the coalition led by former Senegalese Leader Macky Sall came second with 16 seats, former Premier Amadou Ba’s coalition secured seven, and Dakar Mayor Barthelemy Dias’ gained three.



41 parties, unions, as well as groups participated in the election in the West African nation.



Out of nearly 7.3 million contributed electors, the figure of valid votes ballot was 3.6 million.



Final outcomes are going to be announced by the Constitutional Council in the upcoming days.



Faye announced the election after dissolving the opposition-controlled National Assembly in September, aiming to ease the strained relationship between the legislature and the executive.



The move came six months following Faye was selected under the opposition platform.



Faye stated the opposition-dominated legislature had made it difficult for him to achieve the “systemic transformation” that he assured on the campaign trail.







MENAFN23112024000045016755ID1108917458