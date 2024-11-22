J&K's New Reservation Policy Sparks Political Firestorm

Notably, the new framework has expanded reservations from 43% to nearly 60%, reducing opportunities for the general category to 40%.

While the defends the policy as a step toward social empowerment, parties like the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) argue that it compromises the representation of general category candidates in jobs and educational institutions.

NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah has issued an ultimatum to the state government, warning of a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence if the policy isn't reviewed by December 22. PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para has also called for a practical and equitable policy, stating,“Opportunities for general category people are shrinking. Reservation should be based on population ratio.”

The controversy intensified with news of recruitment for 575 lecturer posts in the education department. Of these, only 238 are allocated to the general category, while the rest are distributed among various reserved categories, including SC, ST-1, ST-2, OBC, and others. The policy change has particularly impacted the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, now classified under ST-1, while hill tribes are categorized as ST-2. This division aims to prevent dilution of existing quotas for the Gujjar-Bakarwal population.

The Congress and BJP have largely remained silent on the issue, signalling its sensitivity.

In contrast, NC and PDP have promised to review the policy if voted to power. Syed Amjad Shah, an expert on Jammu and Kashmir affairs, pointed out,“The government is the biggest employer in the region, and reservation has become a critical issue. Missteps could prove politically costly.”

Measuring the scale of the policy's impact, Shah highlighted that 69% of Jammu and Kashmir's population falls under the general category, yet their opportunities are shrinking. The regions of Poonch and Rajouri, on the other hand, see a near-total reservation due to the concentration of SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved communities. The government has urged patience as it works on resolving the matter. NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah remains firm, stating,“If a decision isn't made by December 22, I will sit on a dharna.” Meanwhile, PDP and other parties are pressing for an equitable approach, warning of the implications for equality and social harmony.



