Federal Judiciary Awards Multi-Year Contract To Lexisnexis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark 7-Year Contract Selects LexisNexis as Essential Information Provider for the Judiciary, including the ability to enable access to Lexis+ AI for all federal judges and judicial staff

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® & Professional , a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced that the Federal Judiciary has chosen to award LexisNexis with a 7-year contract as a primary information provider to the United States Federal Judiciary to provide every federal judge, their support staff, and other federal judiciary employees with full enterprise-wide, unlimited access to the broadest possible range of primary legal; secondary legal; news, business and journals; people and public records content; and analytics information and insights.

The contract gives the Federal Judiciary the ability to enable access to Lexis+ AI TM, a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work. This ensures that the federal courts are not only keeping pace but leading the way with emerging legal technologies.

“We are honored that the Federal Judiciary has entrusted LexisNexis to provide our solutions to help support their critical mission,” said Ron Martin, Vice President of Federal Government at LexisNexis Legal & Professional.

The contract provides the Federal Judiciary with the most robust package of LexisNexis® products, including access to one of the most comprehensive collections of federal case law, a full suite of exclusive LexisNexis research tools, Matthew Bender® secondary sources, Practical Guidance, Context, Law360®, Nexis Newsdesk®, CourtLink®, and more.

For more information on Lexis+ AI and our generative AI resources for legal professionals, visit .

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles , considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias. LexisNexis deploys ethical, powerful generative AI solutions with a flexible, multi-model approach that prioritizes using the best model for each legal use case and enables the company to investigate and deploy new models with unmatched speed.

Using the LexisNexis advanced proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) 2.0 platform integrated with Shepard's® Knowledge Graph, Lexis+ AI responses are grounded in comprehensive, exclusive legal content with case law relationship information to deliver validated citation references, ensuring high-quality and authoritative answers. Lexis+ AI delivers trusted results with state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep data secure. Uploaded documents are purged or retained as dictated by the customer, and customers can easily manage or delete their prompt conversation history. Lexis+ AI is continually improving with hundreds of thousands of rated answer samples by LexisNexis legal subject matter experts used for model tuning. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

