Enemy Strikes Leave One Killed, Two Injured In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of Russian in the Kherson region on November 21.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Komyshany, Sadove, Antonivka and Zelenivka came under Russian fire and air strikes.

A private house, a pipeline, an outbuilding and a private car were damaged.

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, Russians attacked Beryslav with an UAV, injuring a 44-year-old man.