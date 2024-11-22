Enemy Strikes Leave One Killed, Two Injured In Kherson Region
Date
11/22/2024 5:12:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson region on November 21.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Komyshany, Sadove, Antonivka and Zelenivka came under Russian fire and air strikes.
A private house, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and a private car were damaged.
One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Prokudin said.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, Russians attacked Beryslav with an UAV, injuring a 44-year-old man.
