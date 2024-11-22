HC Closes Contempt Plea On Setting Up Of RTI Portal In J&K

“Compliance to order dated 11.09.2024 has been filed. A perusal of the compliance report filed by the respondents (authorities) reveals that the directions issued by this Court vide order dated 17.03.2022 have been duly complied with,” a division bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M A Chowdhary said, adding,“In view of the compliance report, nothing survives to adjudicate in the present contempt petition. Consequently, the contempt petition is closed and proceedings initiated against the respondents are accordingly dropped.”

In March 2002, the Court had asked the government to take on a representation filed by two lawyers, by two lawyers Muhammad Tuyyab Malik and Muhammad Khurram Qureshi, regarding the setting up of an online RTI portal.



In a plea filed in February 2002, the duo had sought direction to the government to establish an online RTI request portal so that the citizens may be able to file online applications for the purposes of collecting information from any department of the Government.

They had said that the Central Government has already requested all the State and Union Territory Governments to enable the citizens to file online applications for collecting information from the various departments.

