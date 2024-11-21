Digital Transformation Links Africa, Brazil, Arabs

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Global Policy House organized the“All in One” meeting in Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 19, where various topics related to the development of the African continent, especially digital transformation, were discussed. The meeting was one of the sideline events to the G20 summit that was held this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18 and 19.

Among the topics discussed during the three-day meeting were the future of the digital on the continent, the expansion of the African market, and the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa in 2025. The country will hold the rotating presidency of the meeting, with Johannesburg set to be the host city.

A participant in the panel“G20 Africa Roundtable – Pathways to the G20 in South Africa in 2025,” the director of institutional relations at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Fernanda Baltazar, presented the points of connection between the G20 held in Brazil and the upcoming G20, as well as between Brazil, the Arab countries, and Africa. Mauritania, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria are Arab countries located in North Africa.

“I commented on the convergences between these countries, including food security and digital transformation. Another key point from Brazil's G20 that needs to continue in the next edition is the focus on social issues,” said the executive, referring to the social G20 and societal topics discussed at this year's summit. Among them, Baltazar mentioned gender equity and the pursuit of social equality.

Global Policy House is an investment, digital transformation, and blockchain solutions company operating in emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe. The meeting in Brazil, which marked six years of the institution's global operations, was attended by its CEO and founder, Michelle Chivunga N.

