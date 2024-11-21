Oil Prices Surge As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil witnessed a significant uptick as tensions between Russia and Ukraine reached new heights. oil prices rose by 2% following reports of an unprecedented missile launch in the ongoing conflict.



This development has sent ripples through the sector, affecting markets worldwide. crude, the international benchmark, saw its most active contracts for January 2025 climb to $74.23 per barrel.



This marked a 1.95% increase on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for December delivery jumped 1.96% to $70.10 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



The surge in oil prices reflects growing investor unease about the escalating situation in Eastern Europe. Ukraine claimed Russia fired a new type of missile at the city of Dnipro.



While experts debated its exact classification, it appeared to be a nuclear-capable weapon carrying multiple warheads. Ukrainian authorities reported that Putin's military used an intercontinental ballistic missile.







This weapon, designed for long-range nuclear strikes, had never been employed in conventional warfare before. U.S. officials, however, suggested it might have been an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dynamics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the incident in a video statement. He noted that the missile's speed and altitude characteristics matched those of an intercontinental ballistic missile.



Zelenskyy confirmed that specialists were conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. This event follows Ukraine's recent use of American and British missiles against targets within Russia.



Moscow had previously warned that such actions would be viewed as a major escalation of the conflict. The tit-for-tat missile launches have heightened fears of further intensification in the 33-month-long war.



While geopolitical tensions drove oil prices up, other factors also influenced the market. U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 545,000 barrels, reaching 430.29 million barrels for the week ending November 15.



This rise surpassed analysts' expectations, who had predicted a decrease of 800,000 barrels. The unexpected increase in U.S. oil stocks typically exerts downward pressure on prices.



However, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict overshadowed this bearish factor in the market. Investors continue to closely monitor developments in Eastern Europe and their potential effects on global energy supplies.



As the situation unfolds, market participants remain vigilant. The oi market's sensitivity to geopolitical events underscores the complex interplay between international relations and energy prices. Analysts warn that further escalation could lead to more volatility in the coming weeks.

