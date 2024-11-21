(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gastroenterology of the Rockies, leader in digestive & colon cancer prevention, announces Simranjit (Sim) Bedi, DO, as new Chief Medical Officer.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GI of the Rockies Welcomes Simranjit (Sim) Bedi, DO , New CMO

Gastroenterology of the Rockies, a leader in digestive health and colon cancer prevention , is proud to announce the appointment of Simranjit (Sim) Bedi, DO, as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Bedi will succeed Joseph Cassara, MD, MBA , and Board President, who has led the organization's medical initiatives with exceptional commitment and vision since 2023. Dr. Cassara currently holds two Board President positions at the organization.

Dr. Cassara expressed excitement for the transition, saying,“It has been an honor to serve as Chief Medical Officer of Gastroenterology of the Rockies. I am confident Dr. Bedi's expertise and leadership will drive organizational growth – while remaining focused on serving our patients and health system partners with exceptional care.”

As a board-certified gastroenterologist at GI of the Rockies, Dr. Bedi brings a forward-thinking approach to evidence-based care and excels at strong decision-making.

“Dr. Bedi will lead GI of the Rockies clinical teams with an eye on continued excellence in healthcare quality and patient safety. He will also be instrumental in expanding partnerships and service lines that help improve access to care,” said Lara Kelley, CEO.

Dr. Bedi demonstrates his proven commitment to the strategic priorities that align with GI of the Rockies-including resource utilization, standardized care and adherence to compliance standards. Dr. Bedi brings positivity, creativity and his exceptional problem-solving abilities.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Bedi in this dynamic role at GI of the Rockies!

About Us – Gastroenterology of the Rockies operates seven GI clinics and endoscopy centers in Denver and Boulder. Our mission is to advance digestive health and quality of life for all our patients. We specialize in gastrointestinal health including colonoscopy procedures, liver disease and hepatology, advanced endoscopic procedures, and inflammatory bowel disease – Crohn's and Colitis. We treat a variety of conditions including abdominal pain, acid reflux (GERD), constipation and diarrhea, Celiac disease, colitis, hemorrhoids, pancreas and biliary diseases, stomach and esophageal conditions, and irritable bowel syndrome.

