The Ark At The Shames JCC In Tarrytown Releases Winter Schedule Of Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Golden Ticket Series returns to The Ark on Jan. 12, 2025 with "George and Ira Gershwin: An Afternoon of Song and Story"

Raising Resilience with Tovah P. Klein, PhD at The Ark, Dec. 7

Westchester's Newest Performance Space Offers Engaging for All Ages

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westchester's newest performance and events venue, The Ark , has released its winter schedule of programs. Located in Tarrytown, NY at the Shames JCC on the Hudson, The Ark includes a 3,500 square foot primary event space and theater and a 2,500 square foot pre-function lounge area, the Cohen Family Atrium. Launched in spring 2024, The Ark offers a full schedule of performances, presentations, concerts, movies, lectures, and exhibits open to the public. It is also available for corporate and private events, including fundraisers, galas, awards ceremonies, b'nai mitzvahs, lifecycle and milestone celebrations, and more.Highlights of the winter 2024/2025 schedule include:Wednesday Dec. 4, 6:30 – 8:30pmBehind the Scenes:“Crossing Delancey” Film Screening and Q&AWatch this classic romantic comedy and stay for a behind-the-scenes discussion with the film's production sound mixer, Academy Award-nominee Danny Michael! Tickets: Free for JCC members; $10 non-membersSaturday Dec. 7, 10:30am – 12:00pmRaising Resilience with Tovah P. Klein, PhDRenowned child development psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Tovah Klein will share evidence-based strategies for parents to support children navigating a challenging world and help them thrive. Tickets: $35 (includes copy of book) or $40 for two (with copy of the book; 10% off for JCC members)Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7:00pm – 8:15pmIsraeli Jews and Israeli Arabs Building Shared Society with Mohammad DarawsheAs one of the leading experts on Jewish-Arab relations, Mohammad Darawshe will discuss his work fostering dialogue and mutual respect in Israel and beyond. Tickets: $10.00 JCC members, $15.00 non-membersSunday, December 15, 3:00-5:00 pmTaylor Swift Eras TourSing your heart out at our Taylor Swift Eras Tour viewing party! Enjoy Swiftie crafts, wear your favorite era-inspired outfit, and eat snacks inspired by her iconic songs. Tickets start at $8; adults are freeFriday, January 10, 6:00-8:00 pmFamily Pizza and a Movie NightWear your pjs and kick off your weekend with pizza, a family-friendly movie, and friends. Details atSunday, January 12; 3:00-5:00 pmGeorge and Ira Gershwin: An Afternoon of Song and StoryThe New York-based Golden Ticket Series returns with a live orchestra, professional singers, and Broadway producer Jack Viertel to bring the works of legendary songwriting and composing duo George and Ira Gershwin to life. Tickets: $50 JCC members, $60 non-membersSunday, January 19; 10:30am-12:00pmThe Happiness ShowThis lively, family-friendly, participatory puppet and improv performance is designed to spark joy and laughter for audiences of all ages. Featuring playful puppets, interactive skits, and spontaneous comedy, the show offers a heartwarming experience that celebrates moments of happiness in everyday life. Tickets: $5 JCC members, $8 non-membersSunday, January 26; 4:00-5:30 pmTen Films that Changed AmericaAward-winning film producer Will Kuhn will discuss remarkable cinematic masterpieces that have profoundly impacted our nation's culture, history, and politics. This presentation will help you understand and appreciate how even the most complex remade American society in unique ways. Tickets: $25 JCC members, $36 non-membersSaturday, February 1; 7:00-9:00 pmAn Evening with Judy GoldEnjoy a special show with acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor, author, producer, and Emmy-award winner Judy Gold. Judy's stand-up specials have aired on Comedy Central and HBO. She has been featured in multiple documentaries, written and starred in three critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit shows, and appeared on numerous shows and networks. Tickets start at $50Sunday, Feb. 9, 10:30am – 12:00pmA Concert for the Planet with Flor BromleyJoin 2023 Latin Grammy-nominated singer Flor Bromley for an interactive concert that celebrates our planet in honor of the Jewish holiday of Tu B'Shevat (birthday of the trees). We'll enjoy a bagel brunch as we listen, sing, and dance along to her inspiring, original songs! Tickets: $10 JCC members, $15 non-membersSaturday, February 15, 4:00-5:30pmDeconstructing the Beatles: Abbey RoadIn this multimedia lecture, Beatleologist Scott Freiman will transport you to Abbey Road Studio with tales of the Fab Four's recording sessions for one of the best albums ever created. As Scott explains the inspiration for and evolution of the songs, you'll experience this iconic album as never before. Tickets: $25 JCC members, $36 non-memberThe Ark is located within the Shames JCC at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. For a full schedule of winter events, and to reserve tickets in advance, visit: .###About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: .

Burns Patterson

HudsonPR

+1 917-575-9155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.