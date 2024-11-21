Qatar Airways Holidays Launches FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ Travel Packages

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DOHA, Qatar – Football fever is set to take over Doha once again as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ comes to the heart of Qatar this December. As the Official Airline Partner of the tournament, Qatar Airways is proud to partner with FIFA to offer football fans exclusive travel packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, bringing together world-class football and holidays to cultivate an unforgettable experience.

The final three matches of this prestigious tournament, including the FIFA Derby of the Americas, FIFA Challenger Cup, and the highly anticipated FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ Final, will be held between 11 - 18 December 2024, at two of Qatar's iconic stadiums: Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium.

Football fans from around the world are invited to book travel packages to secure their seat at the global sporting event by visiting qatarairways.com/fic. The packages provide a seamless travel experience, including:

• Return flights with Qatar Airways

• Hotel stay, from luxury hotels to more affordable options

• Match tickets (Category 1 or Category 2)

• The opportunity to collect Avios and Qpoints on flights, as well as on the total package value

• The option to redeem packages using Cash + Avios for even greater savings

Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said: “We're thrilled to welcome fans to Doha once again to experience world-class football and to explore Qatar’s vibrant culture. This respected tournament brings together the best teams from South America, Europe, and beyond, offering fans an unforgettable opportunity to witness elite football in two magnificent stadiums.”

Action will kick off on 11 December, with Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas or Clube Atlético Mineiro facing CF Pachuca at Stadium 974 in the FIFA Derby of the Americas. The winner of this match will advance to the FIFA Challenger Cup on 14 December, where they will take on Al Ahly FC at the same venue. The tournament will culminate in an epic final at Lusail Stadium on 18 December, with the winner of the FIFA Challenger Cup taking on reigning UEFA Champions League holder Real Madrid in the prestigious FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ Final.

Beyond the football action, Qatar offers a wealth of experiences for sports fans and travellers alike – from exploring its vibrant capital city of Doha, to enjoying luxurious shopping, dining, and entertainment options. With a modern yet rich cultural heritage, Qatar is the perfect destination to combine passion for sports with the comfort and luxury of travel. Travellers can book hotels, reserve tours, event tickets and more by visiting qatarairways.com/holidays.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline Partner of FIFA, AFC, UEFA, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CONCACAF, Formula 1®, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, kitesurfing, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.





MENAFN21112024007469016123ID1108910669