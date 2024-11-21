European Union Film Festival To Bring 26 Acclaimed Films To Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) The much-anticipated European Union Festival (EUFF) is back in Kolkata for its 29th edition, celebrating the best of European cinema.

Featuring a remarkable lineup of 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, this year's festival promises a cinematic feast for film enthusiasts. Among the standout titles are“La Chimera”,“Baan”,“Jim's Story,”“What a Feeling”,“Animal”,“An Irish Goodbye”,“Afire”, and“Restore Point”, showcasing the diversity and brilliance of European storytelling.

Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India in partnership with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional collaborators, the Kolkata edition of the festival will take place from November 27 to December 13. The screenings will be hosted across five iconic venues: Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), The Creative Arts Academy, Arts Acre – Art Center, Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, and Alliance Française du Bengale.

The festival will feature films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

This curated selection of films includes some of the most talked-about European movies that have earned recognition at prestigious international film festivals.

The festival marks the India premiere of several European films, including,“What A Feeling”,“Because I Love Bad Weather”,“Stairway To Heaven”,“Death is a Problem for the Living”,“Jim's Story”,“Without Air”,“Black Velvet”,“The Last Ashes”,“Blood on the Crown”,“Baan”,“Horia” and“The Man Without Guilt.“

Dr. Ewa Suwara, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to India, will visit Kolkata for the event, where she will inaugurate the festival and attend two screenings.

In a statement, Hervé Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said,“Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the EU Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity. This year's festival proposes to Indian public a top selection of award-winning European films from renowned international festivals, offering a unique #WindowtoEurope through the cinematic lens. The festival is happy to return to Kolkata, the land of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and a city that truly embodies the passion for cinema and culture. I invite you to EUFF 2024; feel free to walk into any screening, sit in the cinema dark room and embark on a luminous cultural journey of entertainment and reflection with a European touch.”

The 29th European Union Film Festival in Delhi concluded with the screening of Jim's Story, a French comedy-drama.