Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Market Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 80+ Companies And 100+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease.

This segment of the Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

NE3107: BioVie

NE3107 is an orally available small molecule with potential anti-inflammatory and insulin-sensitizing properties that can cross the blood-brain barrier. It was originally developed by NeurMedix and acquired by BioVie in April. The experimental molecule works by blocking the activation of two major regulators of inflammatory pathways: extracellular signal regulated kinase (ERK) and nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B-cells (NF-?B).

NF?B is activated by amyloid beta and tau - two proteins that form toxic clumps that contribute to Alzheimer's - and by the pro-inflammatory molecules that it stimulates, leading to chronic inflammation. NE3107 was found to have no immunosuppressive effects and to block ERK- and NF-?B-induced inflammation without suppressing their functions involved in maintaining overall balance, such as insulin signaling and nerve cell growth and survival. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Alzheimer Disease.

KarXT: Karuna Therapeutics

KarXT, a combination of xanomeline and trospium, is an investigational treatment developed by Karuna Therapeutics, primarily aimed at addressing psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD) and schizophrenia. KarXT functions as a muscarinic receptor agonist, specifically targeting the M1 and M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptors. Xanomeline activates these receptors, which are crucial for cognitive processes such as learning and memory. Trospium, on the other hand, is included to mitigate peripheral side effects associated with xanomeline, such as nausea and vomiting, by preventing its action on muscarinic receptors outside the brain. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease.

Simufilam: Cassava Sciences

Simufilam (formerly known as PTI-125) is an investigational drug being developed by Cassava Sciences. It targets an altered form of filamin A (FLNA), a protein implicated in the disease's pathology. Unlike traditional Alzheimer's treatments that focus on clearing amyloid plaques, simufilam works by stabilizing FLNA, thereby potentially reducing neuroinflammation and cognitive decline associated with the disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease.

CT-1812: Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics isdeveloping CT1812, an oral, brain-penetrant, small molecule therapeutic, which has been shown to protect neurons and synapses by preventing the binding of toxic oligomers. CT1812 acts as a neuroprotective agent both by shielding neurons and synapses from oligomer binding and by preventing oligomers from attaching to synapses in the first place. CT1812 may help mitigate the neurotoxic effects, slowing cognitive decline and progression of Alzheimer's disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Alzheimer's-disease.

CM383: KeyMed Biosciences

CM383 is an investigational drug being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is a small molecule designed to target the underlying mechanisms of the disease, specifically by modulating the immune response and reducing neuroinflammation, which are key factors in Alzheimer's pathology. CM383 works by targeting the immune system's response to amyloid-beta plaques, which are characteristic of Alzheimer's disease. It aims to enhance the brain's ability to clear these plaques and improve neuronal health. This approach is distinct from many traditional Alzheimer's treatments that primarily focus on amyloid plaque reduction or cholinergic modulation. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Alzheimer's-disease.

There are approx. 80+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease. The companies which have their Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, BioVie, Karuna Therapeutics, and Cassava Sciences.

BioVie

Karuna Therapeutics

Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics

Alector

TrueBinding

KeyMed Biosciences

Alzinova

AriBio Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Cognition Therapeutics

AbbVie Inc.

Allyx Therapeutics, Inc.

Eisai Inc. Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NE3107

KarXT

Simufilam

CT-1812

AL002

TB 006

CM383

ALZ 101

AR1001

LY3372689

CT1812

ABBV-916

ALX-001

E2814 VT301

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

