(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's shows signs of strength as it marks eleven straight months of trade surplus. The National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) reported a total surplus of $15.955 billion. This achievement highlights the country's economic resilience in challenging times.



October saw a trade surplus of $888 million. Exports rose by 30 percent, while imports increased by 4.9 percent. These figures reflect a growing trend in Argentina's international trade relations. The country's export sector has shown remarkable adaptability.



Agricultural exports led the growth with a 69.7 percent increase. Industrial products followed with a 22.4 percent rise. Fuel and energy exports grew slightly by 2.9 percent. Primary products also saw a modest increase of 1.8 percent. These numbers paint a picture of diverse economic activity.







On the import side, passenger vehicle purchases surged by 49.3 percent. Consumer goods imports rose by 18.4 percent. Capital goods saw a 16.1 percent increase. However, fuel and lubricant imports fell sharply by 60.6 percent. This drop suggests changes in domestic energy production or consumption patterns.



The year 2024 has been positive for Argentina' exports. They have grown by 16.9 percent, reaching $66.154 billion. In contrast, imports have decreased by 21.5 percent over the past ten months. This trend has contributed to the ongoing trade surplus.



Brazil, China, Chile, the United States, India, and Vietnam are Argentina's main export destinations. China, in particular, has become a key trade partner. Exports to China have increased by 16.3 percent this year. The Asian giant now accounts for 8.1 percent of Argentina's total exports.

Argentina's 11-Month Trade Surplus Streak Hits $15.9 Billion

Argentina's export portfolio is diverse. It includes plant products, food, beverages, tobacco, and mineral products. The country also exports transport equipment, animal or vegetable fats and oils, and animal products. This variety helps buffer against market fluctuations.



The trade surplus streak reflects Argentina's economic strategy. It shows a focus on boosting exports while managing imports. This approach aims to strengthen the country's economic position in the global market. The consistent surplus may help stabilize Argentina's currency and boost investor confidence.



Argentina's trade performance demonstrates its economic potential. It shows the country's ability to adapt to changing global markets. As Argentina continues this trend, it may pave the way for more stable and prosperous economic times ahead.

