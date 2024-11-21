CM Omar Visits BIS Stalls At National Agriculture Summit 2024

A highlight of the summit was CM Omar Abdullah's visit to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office (JKBO) stalls. During his visit, he interacted with BIS representatives and commended the organization's efforts to elevate agricultural practices through standardization.

CM Omar Abdullah Acknowledges BIS's Role.



Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, Standard Promotion Officer, BIS-JKBO, briefed the Chief Minister about BIS's key contributions, which include:



Establishing standards for agricultural practices to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Ensuring the availability of quality-assured fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural machinery, and food safety products. Promoting the use of BIS-certified tools and equipment to modernize farming techniques.

The Chief Minister appreciated BIS's initiatives and highlighted the critical role of quality standards in fostering sustainable growth in agriculture.

BIS Stalls and Initiatives

BIS JKBO set up four thematic stalls at the summit, showcasing:



Standards related to irrigation systems, post-harvest management, and climate-resilient farming. Quality assurance and certification processes that empower farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

As part of its outreach efforts, BIS facilitated an exposure visit for 102 students from BIS Standard Clubs in institutions such as Government Polytechnic Samba, Government Polytechnic Kathua and Government Higher Secondary School Dachhan, Kishtwar. The visit aimed to educate students about the significance of standardization in agriculture and its role in driving innovation.

Promoting a Sustainable Agricultural Ecosystem

The National Agriculture Summit 2024 also features:



A Farmers' Symposium, fostering dialogue on challenges and opportunities in agriculture.

Workshops on high-tech agriculture, climate-resilient farming, and digital solutions for agriculture. Interactive sessions led by BIS to promote awareness about the benefits of adopting BIS-certified practices.

CM Omar Abdullah's engagement with BIS stalls highlights the importance of quality standards in revolutionizing agriculture, ensuring sustainable growth, and empowering the farming community.

